The death of the man who claimed to be the son of King Juan Carlos I sparked speculation in Spain

Albert Solàthe man who claimed to be the son of the emeritus king of Spain Juan Carlos Idied of an alleged heart attack last Saturday, October 8, hours before participating in a Spanish television program in which he was going to tell his story and his fight for the recognition of his identity.

alone, 66 years old and who Due to his great resemblance to the Emertian king, he was nicknamed “The monarch”, died in a bar La Bisbal del Ampurdán, the city of Catalonia where he lived. The man, who was a waiter by trade, had come to the place at the end of his working day, when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack. He died instantly.

He had arrived at the bar accompanied by a friend around 10:00 p.m. “ordered a glass of winetook it and when he went to the table where his partner was, collapsed”, explained a bar worker to the newspaper The country.

Solá’s death caused a stir and even fueled suspicion in Spain, after it emerged that the bar camera did not record the moment in which the man died. Supposedly, had been moved by a waitress a few minutes before.

Medical people remove Solá’s body from the bar where he died. The security camera was manipulated by a waitress, so it did not capture the moment in which the man collapsed

The death occurred hours before Solá presented his case in full prime time in the program Telecinco “Who is my father?”. The channel was going to broadcast an exclusive interview with Solà on Saturday, October 8, the day the program premiered, and it was expected that he himself would be present on the floor. The interview was finally broadcast a week later.ayer.

According to people close to Solà told the media The Economist, For a couple of weeks, Solá had felt persecuted and spied on: “That night Albert hadn’t planned to go to that bar. Something made him change his mind just a few minutes before,” they said. Eduard, his boss, told the same outlet: “He was perfect, in very good health, very lively. I was scared for the show, I was nervous, and I hadn’t slept for days.”

Authorities opened an investigation, something usual in cases where the circumstances of death are unusual. According to the preliminary autopsy report, Solá died due to acute myocardial infarction”, revealed the same program in which Solá was supposed to participate.

Albert Solà during the interview broadcast by Telecinco

After the autopsy, the case was archived. Nevertheless, the family does not rule out requesting a second autopsy, according to Telecinco. It is unknown at the moment if the man had any type of coronary disease or congenital problem.

Years trying to prove paternity

Albert Solá was born in Barcelona in 1956 and was raised in an adoptive family. Until his death, he maintained that he was the eldest son of King Juan Carlos I and brother on the father’s side of the current king, Felipe VI. According to Solá, Juan Carlos had a relationship with his biological mother, a young woman from the Catalan upper bourgeoisie called Anna Maria Bach Ramonmany years before becoming a monarch, in a reign marked by scandals and infidelities.

Solá was born at the time that Juan Carlos I was 18 years old and was doing military training. With two weeks of life he was registered in the Provincial House of Barcelona as the son of unknown parents, but at three months he was transferred to a neighborhood in Ibiza to the care of a wet nurse.

In 2019 Solá wrote a book entitled “El monarca de la Bisbal” in which he recounted his life and how he came to know who his biological father was

He also said that the people who took care of him as a child received large amounts of money for his maintenance and constant visits from authorities who were concerned about his well-being. At the age of 3 he was transferred to Barcelona where he received visits from a blonde-haired woman who as he assured, She was Doña Infanta María de las Mercedes, mother of Juan Carlos. The visits ended when, at the age of 8, he was adopted by his definitive family, a peasant couple who lived on the estate of some marquises.

Solá said that he ended up knowing through comments and people who approached him that he was the son of the king emeritus.

He spent years trying to prove his filial relationship and filed a lawsuit to be recognized as the eldest son of the king emeritus. The lawsuit was accompanied by a controversial DNA test with an alleged reliability of 99.9%. The magistrates rejected the case for finding some inconsistencies and lack of data, and also for adhering to the supposed inviolability of the king emeritus.

In 2019, Solà published an autobiography titled The Monarch of La Bisbaland appealed the Supreme Court ruling, but The Constitutional Court did not admit the amparo appeal either.

