The death toll from the landslide in Venezuela rose to 50

They increased to 50, seven more than in the last report offered on Tuesday, the people who died due to the landslide on Saturday in The Tejeríasin the central area of Venezuelareported this Thursday the Minister of the Interior and Justice of the Caracas regime, Remigio Ceballos.

“At the moment, officially, we have 50 people who unfortunately lost their lives and have been handed over to their families,” said the official in a balance offered to the multi-state channel. Telesur.

the minister he did not refer to the number of disappeared, which total 56nor of razed houses estimated at 400 in the latest report offered last Tuesday by the vice president of the dictatorship, Delcy Rodríguez.

The city, located about 70 kilometers from Caracascontinues to be occupied by more than 3,200 officials, including hundreds of soldiers, while tons of humanitarian aid arrives to support the survivors of the landslide.

There is no hope of finding people alive in the rubble REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Since Tuesday, the regime has not updated the report of victims of the landslide. Since then, the rescue forces had already expressed little hope of finding survivors in the rubble.

Venezuela suffers a unusual rainy seasonwhich has lasted practically the entire year due to the La Niña phenomenon, tropical waves and the tail blows of Hurricane Julia.

In Las Tejerías, for example, “it rained in eight hours what it rains for a month,” said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on Sunday.

The flooding of the river, which was up to six meters in the structures closest to the riverbed, dragged trees, cars, light poles, telephone antennas and part of the houses, many built in risk areas.

The country’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, who decreed three days of national mourningtoured the disaster area on Monday.

A vehicle assembly plant in the area was affected REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The landslide in Las Tejerías is the worst natural disaster in Venezuela so far this century. In December 1999, a large landslide in Vargas state (north) killed some 10,000 people.

In the last three weeks, another 13 people have died in different regions of the country, also as a result of heavy rains.

The regime has installed shelters in Maracay, capital of Aragua, and also announced the distribution of 300 tons of food. Collection centers were also installed throughout the country to collect donations.

Meanwhile, this Thursday the state media reported on the progress made in the area, where electricity was recovered in 95%some roads have been cleared and about 300 toilets were present to attend to the population.

The rains recorded in the last three weeks in Venezuela have caused landslides, as well as floods in half of the country, where thousands of people partially or totally lost their homes, while there are 20 fatalities, apart from the Las Tejerías landslide.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The UN revealed that there are 7.1 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees and that more than half do not have access to three daily meals

Hopelessness in the search for survivors of the landslide in Venezuela

Those affected by the landslide in Venezuela were left between the anguish of losing everything and the promises of the regime