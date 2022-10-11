The death toll rose to 19 and more than 100 wounded in recent Russian attacks on Ukraine

Death toll from Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine rises to 19

Ukraine said on Tuesday that at least 19 people died and more than 100 were injured as a result of Russian attacks across the country the day before.

“According to preliminary data, 19 people died and 105 more were injured,” said the emergency services of Ukraine on Facebook.

Emergency services previously reported a figure of 14 dead and 97 injured.

Massive retaliatory attacks hit Ukraine across the country on Monday, after Moscow blamed kyiv for an explosion in a bridge connecting Russia with Crimeaa peninsula that Moscow annexed to Ukraine in 2014.

The list of victims of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine on Monday grows

Ukraine said Russian forces had fired more than 80 missiles against cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, damaging power facilities in particular.

More than 300 towns were without power across the county after the attacks, emergency services said.

Emergency services also said that Russia carried out an attack on Tuesday morning in Zaporizhzhiaa Ukrainian-controlled city in a region of the same name that Moscow claimed to have annexed.

They said 12 S-300 missiles were fired at “civilian” infrastructure, killing one person in the latest in a series of attacks on the city over the past week.

Russia used 83 missiles and 17 Iranian-made drones in the bombings carried out this Monday against several Ukrainian cities, according to a report by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar.

According to a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, quoted by the daily Kyviv Independent43 of the launched missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian defenses.

Russia attacked civilian facilities throughout Ukraine via REUTERS

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister also confirmed the use by Russian forces of 17 Shahed-type drones, made by Iranlaunched from Belarus and Crimea.

The Russian use of Iranian drones in Ukraine demonstrates two things: Tehran’s growing involvement in this sector and certain shortcomings of the Russian drone industry. Iran has delivered hundreds of drones to Russia by the middle of this year, according to the White House, and these have already begun to be deployed to the front lines.

“The Shahed 136 is a suicide drone fairly large and inexpensive to manufacture. It hits its target by GPS coordinates entered before takeoff. It then advances autonomously, flying quite low and reaching a target set hundreds of kilometers away,” said Pierre Grasser, a French researcher associated with the Sirice Center in Paris.

The Shaded 136 drone (“witness” in Persian) is a remote-controlled and unmanned aerial device, developed by the HESA company and which entered service in 2021. With an action range of 2,500 kilometers, they are used exclusively for selective attacks and the explosives they can carry detonate on impact with their target.

(With information from AFP)

