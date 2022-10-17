The death toll rose to eight during the fire in the Iranian prison that houses political prisoners AFP/FILE

At least eight prisoners died in the fire that occurred on Saturday in evin jailin Tehranaccording to a new balance released on Monday by the Iranian judicial authority.

A previous balance reported four deaths and 61 injuries, four of them seriously.

“Four (injured) people died in the hospital, bringing the balance to eight dead,” reported the Mizan Online website, the page of the judicial authority.

All deceased people they were in jail for robbery offensesaccording to this source.

Iranian authorities said on Saturday that it was “wrongdoers” who caused clashes and a fire in a clothing store in the notorious detention center.

The official news agency Irna He stated that this incident “has nothing to do” with the demonstrations in many parts of the country for the death on September 16 of the young Mahsa Amini.

In the Evin prison, sometimes nicknamed “Evin University” due to the number of intellectuals locked up in it, there are currently numerous people detained during the protests and, in general, political and conscience prisoners, as well as foreigners and binationals.

The dreaded Evin prison, located in western Tehran, houses political prisoners, foreigners and journalists in an area of ​​40 hectaresand has been denounced by human rights groups for its poor conditions and alleged torture.

Among its inmates are the British-Iranian Morad Tahbazthe Iranian-American Mothers Shargithe Iranian-French Fariba Adelkhahiranian film director Jafar Panahi or opposition activist Arash Sadeghi.

Some of them, like the journalist Niloufar Hamidithe Iranian-American Siamak Prayer or the activist Hossein Shanbezadehinformed their families that they were not harmed in last night’s events.

ASK FOR TRANSPARENCY

The European Union (EU) demanded this Sunday from the Iranian regime “maximum transparency” regarding the fire and the clashes that took place on Saturday in Tehran’s Evin prison, which houses political prisoners.

The EU demanded maximum transparency from Iran about the fire in the Evin prison REUTERS/FILE

Joseph Borrellhigh representative of the EU Foreign Policy, assured in a message shared on the social network Twitter that he is following the news in this regard and stressed that “the Iranian authorities are responsible for the lives of all detainees, including human rights defenders. humans and citizens of the EU”.

“I have conveyed my serious concerns to Foreign Minister Abdolahian. We expect maximum transparency on the situation,” wrote Borrell, who communicated with his Iranian counterpart, Hosein Amir Abdolahian.

The words of the head of European diplomacy take place one day before the Twenty-seven predictably give the green light to new sanctions against Tehran for the death of Mahsa Amini and for the repression against demonstrators protesting against his arrest and death.

