The Deceived: Will there be a second season of Paul Mescal thriller?

Channel 5’s The Deceived, starring Emmett J Scanlan, Emily Reid, and Regular Folks’s Paul Mescal, adopted a younger Cambridge pupil, Ophelia (Reid), who will get caught up in a net of gaslighting and psychological abuse.

The first four-part season was co-written by Derry Women creator Lisa McGee, and focussed on Ophelia as she adopted her married lover and lecturer, Michael (Scanlan), to Eire – solely to find that his spouse Roisin (Catherine Walker) had supposedly died in suspicious circumstances in a home hearth.

The ending was primarily conclusive, apart from the ultimate few seconds – suggesting there might be a second season on the playing cards. Learn on for every part you might want to know.

Will there be a second season of The Deceived?

Talking throughout a press Q&A previous to the collection launch, write Lisa McGee stated there “in all probability [could be a second series]”, earlier than clarifying, “Like in an anthology sort of manner.”

McGee’s co-writer/husband Tobias Beer added, “You may need to do it barely in a different way, maybe not bringing again all of the characters however possibly utilizing the home as a – inform a totally different story inside the home, maybe. However this story does conclude.”

Nevertheless, even when a second season is commissioned, we would not see it for a whereas but, given the delays to movie shoots brought on by the pandemic and lockdown.

The Deceived season two spoilers



Channel 5



The collection creators have urged that if there have been a second season, the storyline would possibly be very totally different to season one – with solely the setting (The Home at Knockdara) and a few of the characters returning for a second time.

That doesn’t go away us a lot to go on relating to potential returning forged members or storylines, however the season one finale wasn’t utterly open-and-shut.

*Warning: spoilers forward for The Deceived episode 4*

On the finish of the season, Roisin kills her gaslighting husband, Michael, earlier than vanishing with assist from each her mom Mary and Ophelia.

Roisin disappears to Marrakesh after faking her personal loss of life – however who ought to flip up however Richard, the bereaved brother of Annabelle.

(Annabelle was Michael’s different lover and the coed whom Roisin unintentionally killed, earlier than she and the opposite girls framed Michael for homicide.)

Might a second season take care of the fall-out of Richard catching up with Roisin? By which case, each actors (Catherine Walker and Lloyd Everitt) would wish to reprise their roles.

For a recap of the primary season’s climax, right here’s The Deceived ending defined.

The Deceived season two trailer

There’s no trailer but as season two is but to be commissioned, however we’ll maintain this web page up to date.

