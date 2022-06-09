The decentralization of bitcoin was always a myth: most of the mining in the first 2 years was done by 64 people

The creator of Dogecoin, the currency that emerged from a meme, has long claimed that cryptocurrencies are a scam. “Is it so controlled by a cartel of rich“was Jackson Palmer’s warning. And, in fact, in 2021, it was estimated that 10,000 people control a third of all the bitcoins in the world.

And also a few days ago we saw how these cryptocurrencies that boasted of their independence and decentralization they are really subject to the progress of the world economy and political decisions, like any other currency. Now, what has been called the most important academic study in the crypto world to date confirms that the decentralization of bitcoin was always a myth.

Alyssa Blackburn, a data scientist at Rice University, has published the results of research she has carried out for years, with another group of scientists from six universities around the world, on bitcoin. And in its origins it was already possible to see that the decentralization of this currency was more of a philosophy than something real.

64 agents for most bitcoin

In the beginning, according to the report published by The New York Times, “a small group of anonymous owners” collaborated not to interfere in the future of bitcoin. Although the fact that they are anonymous “reduces widespread cooperation.”

During those years, specifically from January 2009, when Satoshi Nakamoto (fictitious name that is not yet known to whom it belongs) launched Bitcoin until February 9, 2011, when the price reached one dollar, the network was in the hands of a group of 64 agents who mined most of the Bitcoin. Until now it was estimated that there would be at least a thousand people in this process initial mining.

With this, it has been concluded that the fewer miners, the more chances that a small group of people get agreements to try to dominate the entire network. It is estimated that in the early years of bitcoin a group of about five people had enough power in order to dominate the network.

And it is believed that in 2010, on several occasions, a single miner (one of the first to use a GPU to mine), could have carried out alone attacks to gain greater control over bitcoin. Although in general, research points to a general healthy environment not to do this.

The anonymity of bitcoin

Another interesting point of this research published this week is that these data scientists managed to identify the majority of these 64 people who are supposedly anonymous. Or at least they are in the face of public opinion and even the security forces.

The researchers explain that they have not identified the names of any of the 64 miners, but warn that if someone did, the privacy of many users would be compromised. The study explains that 99% of bitcoin addresses from its creation until 2017, a maximum of six transactions can be followed from one of these initial 64 agents.

If a government agency determines the identity of these 64 agents, they could de-anonymize almost any bitcoin address, according to experts. For now, Europe has already considered that cryptocurrency portfolios cease to be anonymous in order to avoid money laundering.