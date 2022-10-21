The decision of Ten Hag that unleashed the fury of Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle of a Manchester United match

*The moment in which Cristiano Ronaldo left the field of play at Old Trafford in the middle of the match

A new chapter was added to the novel whose main protagonists are Cristiano Ronaldo y Erik Ten Hag. The Portuguese striker was at the center of the scene when he left the field of play early and went alone to the locker room in his team’s victory against Tottenham 2-0 (goals by Fred and Bruno Fernandes) in the framework of date 12 of the Premier League.

The actions of CR7 did not go unnoticed, since the institution decided to separate the athlete from the first team in the face of this Saturday’s commitment against Chelsea in Stamford Bridge. And now the story added an extra chapter from the Portuguese environment.

As warned by the journalist Edu Aguirre, who has maintained a friendly relationship with the Portuguese attacker since his time at Real Madrid, a decision by the coach shortly before the end of the match against the Spurs would be the trigger. “Yesterday Ten Hag asked Cristiano to enter to play the discount. However, against City he said that he didn’t give him so little time out of respect… The coach’s STRATEGY is cruel. He wanted to throw the public on top of Cristiano”. Aguirre was always close to Cristiano, to the point that he shared several vacations and was the central actor in some passages of the documentary in which Georgina Rodríguez reflected on his life.

The fact was confirmed by the coach himself at a press conference, who clarified the reasons for taking him out of the next game: “I am the coach, I am responsible for the culture here and I have to set standards and values, and I have to control them.. After Rayo Vallecano I told him that it was unacceptable, but not to him, to everyone. It’s the second time, there are consequences. We miss him tomorrow. It’s a mistake for the squad but it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group”. CR7 had starred in a similar event in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano after joining the preseason late.

The crux of the matter is the clash of points of view in each case. The manager was going to add him at the end of a determined game, as United beat Tottenham 2-0. However, CR7 considered –according to Aguirre’s words– that the Dutchman contradicted his arguments, remembering that he did not place him in the hard 3-6 win in the classic against City. “It was out of respect for his career,” he clarified that day.

Ten Hag made only three substitutions against Tottenham and the last two were made simultaneously towards the end of the match: Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga came on for Casemiro and Jadon Sancho, respectively, after 86 minutes of action.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to enter against Tottenham and was upset with that decision of the DT (Photo: Reuters)

These statements are in tune with what was published by the British newspaper Daily Mail. The British newspaper maintains that the coach told the former Juventus to prepare to enter near the epilogue, something that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did not like. The story continued once the game was over, as Cristiano Ronaldo picked up his things and left alone

“The incident has put their fragile working relationship under intense scrutiny and casts further doubt on Ronaldo’s future. The player is understood to have shown thinly veiled disdain for Ten Hag and his coaching staff, to the point of blatantly ignoring a senior figure on the staff.

The English newspaper also maintains that Cristiano openly criticized the Dutchman and considers that Manchester United should play differently. In addition, he emphasizes that the clashes between the two are daily, although this “does not affect the spirit in the camp.” “It is becoming increasingly clear that a parting ways would be in the best interests of both sides in the January transfer window, if Ronaldo can find a new club and United can sign a replacement striker,” he concluded.

Faced with such a stir, the athlete used his social networks to express himself. “As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play with respect towards my teammates, my opponents and my coaches. That has not changed. I have not changed. I am the same person and the same professional that I have been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process. I started very young, the examples of older and more experienced players were always very important to me. That is why, later on, I have always tried to set an example myself to the young people who grew up in all the teams I have represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible, and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.. Right now, I feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in any game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and together we must resist. Soon we will be together again, ”he stated.

