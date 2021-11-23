The decision that Bayern Munich made with the players who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus

Joshua Kimmich has publicly admitted his decision not to be vaccinated (EFE / EPA / IAN LANGSDON / File)



The Bayern Munich has made the decision to apply measures to those players in his professional team who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. This initiative has been launched as a result of the numerous casualties that the team has these days due to footballers who have not yet received their respective doses and who have had to isolate themselves due to being in close contact with people who have contracted the disease.

As reported by the newspaper Picture on sunday, those players of the Bavarian team who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus they will not receive their salary while they are quarantined for testing positive or having contact with an infected person. This policy would have been applied immediately to Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the four players who had to quarantine after their partner Niklas Süle tested positive two weeks ago.

But the measures would not end there: the leadership also evaluates forcing members of the campus who are not immunized to train on their own. This would be a way of pressuring them to go to a health center to apply the required doses. At the moment, the club has neither confirmed nor denied the information published by the renowned medium.

In the last hours, the Bayern Munich coach, Julian Nagelsmann, asked not to overstate the crisis that his team is experiencing due to the coronavirus and the refusal of some players to get vaccinated. “We cannot make the mistake of enlarging the subject too much. I’m surprised we’re the only team where something like this happens“, Held.

Unvaccinated players could be forced to train on their own (Reuters)

”Controversies are always part of Bayern. The question is whether they should be tolerated. Naturally it is unfortunate that certain internal things come to light ”, added the coach who will have a total of eight casualties for next Tuesday’s game against Dynamo Kiev for the Champions League.

The DT considered that this adverse moment “in the long run can make the group grow” and avoided entering into a controversy over the decision of its players not to be vaccinated: “There are clear rules. If you have an encounter with someone infected, a vaccinated person has to undergo quarantine. The players are fine, they undergo continuous testing. In seven days they will be able to come out of quarantine with a negative test ”.

Joshua Kimmich, 26, was laid on Friday for the second time after being exposed to the coronavirus. The German international had just come out of quarantine on Tuesday after being in close contact with teammate Niklas Süle, who tested positive last week. In this way, he was absent in the defeat of Bayern on Friday against Augsburg by 2-1 in the Bundesliga and will also do so on Tuesday against Dinamo Kiev.

The case of Kimmich, who has publicly acknowledged that he chose not to be vaccinated for “personal reasons”, Sparked the debate in Germany, a country suffering a new wave of the pandemic. The infection rates recorded this week reached record levels, while the percentage of vaccinated people is below 70%. The German regional states of Bavaria and Saxony, among those most affected by the new wave of covid-19, announced on Friday the cancellation of all Christmas markets, in addition to other restrictions.

