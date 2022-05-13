The decision that Manchester United made with the Argentine Garnacho after his consecrated performance in the FA Youth Cup

Alejandro Garnacho received the “Jimmy Murphy” award that distinguishes the “Young Player of the Year” (Getty Images)

This Wednesday Alexander Garnacho was the hero of the Manchester United Under-18 team that beat Nottingham Forest to win their first FA Youth Cup since 2011. The striker, who made his first-team debut for the English side this season, appears to be asserting himself as a youngster. promise of the club and that is why the leadership plans to shield him to prevent him from leaving.

The attacker was born in Madrid and He started in the lower divisions of Atlético before joining United in exchange for just under USD 500 thousand. As his mother is from Argentina, this year he was summoned by Lionel Scaloni to train with the Albiceleste team, along with six other youngsters, for the last two Qualifying matches played against Venezuela and Ecuador.

All this has set off the alarms in Old Trafford and for this reason, according to what the Daily Mail site announced on Thursday, two crucial decisions have been made by the leadership. The first is that Garnacho will carry out the preseason with the rest of the professional squad in Thailand. The 17-year-old will join the squad that includes stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, one of his idols, David De Gea, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernández, among others.

The objective is to prepare the player for future challenges, especially after having been awarded the award “Jimmy Murphy” that distinguishes the “Young Player of the Year”. United have been awarding this award since the 1982/83 season and several stars of the stature of Ryan Giggs (91 y 92), Paul Scholes (93), Phil Neville (94), Wes Brown (98 and 99) and Marcus Rashford (16).

Alejandro Garnacho scored twice in the FA Youth Cup final (Getty Images)

The other measure is that they will renew and increase your contract. Until now, Garnacho has a bond that he signed last July, after having turned 17 years old. The idea of ​​​​the leadership is to offer him a higher salary to prevent the footballer from even thinking about leaving for another club, although the figures that will be considered in the negotiation are still unknown. Former academy stars Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga scored new deals within months of making their first-team debuts, and Garnacho is next in line.

His performance does not go unnoticed in England and in the last few hours the tabloid newspaper The Sun dedicated a report to him where he mentioned him as a “infant prodigy”. “Garnacho was called the ‘jewel’ of the Atlético academy, and he is working hard to emulate his idol as he grows up”, explained the journalist Jonathan Boon who pointed out the fanaticism of the striker for Cristiano Ronaldo. He appears in the youth of the Red Devilsthe Spanish already began to add minutes.

