The decision to open the school is not yet, MPs said – it is not possible to give laptops and mobiles to all students, radio should be given to the needy

New Delhi: 2020 will not be a zero education year, yet no decision has been taken to open schools across the country. This information came out in the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of the Ministry of Education on Monday. Online classes will also be continued for classes 4 and above. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe discussed the situation of education and students amidst the coronovirus epidemic. This was the first meeting of the committee since Sahasrabuddhe took over as president. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of School Education and Higher Education, President of UGC, officials of AICTE and CBSE.

It is not possible to give laptops and mobile phones to all students, so MPs have advised to provide transistors to needy students. According to MPs, this step will be cost effective and can be implemented easily in rural areas as well. An MP present in the meeting said, "Senior officials of the Ministry of Education told that 2020 will not be a year of zero education, education will be imparted to students. Currently, the examinations will be for higher education only. "

Many MPs told the officials about the feasibility of conducting online classes for children in the meeting. Improvements in education were also discussed during this period. During the examination, the use of the system of adopting the question bank to assess the progress of a student was also discussed.

On Monday, during a program, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “The new education policy of 2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which has come after 34 years. It aims to prepare India to fight the challenges of the new era in the 21st century through a new education policy. The new education policy has been prepared after systematic and thorough discussions. “

In this policy, the Union Minister said, while speaking on the controversy about the language of medium of education, “We all know very well that children under 8 years of age learn languages ​​faster and children learn language. Is a very important aspect of cognitive development. So in this stage, many languages ​​or at least three languages ​​should be taught. “