The deep cleaning of stars that PSG would do after the elimination with Real Madrid

The Spanish press maintains that times of change are in sight at PSG (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

For several years the Paris Saint Germain it is armed and prepared with a single objective: to win the Champions League for the first time in its history. Despite the constellation of stars that he put together during this season, the French team could not overcome the round of 16 losing this week by 3 to 1 against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sports worldtimes of change are foreseen in the whole of the French capital and in the coming months “heads will roll”. One of the main ones would be Neymarwho arrived at the club from Barcelona in 2017 as the key to success and the one appointed to be the heir to Lionel Messi.

The Catalan newspaper focuses on the “The Neymar project is over”, that the striker missed the best moment of his career and is currently suffering from various injuries. He further maintains that he possesses “a conflictive family environment and a lack of sports leadership that has been revealed at the Bernabéu”. However, his departure would not be easy, since he has an ostentatious contract until June 2025. “When he was signed in 2017, the club wanted him to become the new world star, Messi’s successor, who was in Paris where he would display all his potential and reach the World Cup in Qatar leading a successful sports project with a Champions Cup won”, explained the journalist Claire Newell.

From Barcelona they point out that Neymar was at the center of criticism (Photo: Reuters)

But it is not the only rumor that emerged from Spain, since the Madridista newspaper As stated that “PSG prepares for a disbandment after the debacle”. The main leaders of the club could bet on a restructuring and several of its main figures could leave for new destinations.

One of those sitting in the dock is Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach, who came to this key strongly criticized for some poor results, seems to have signed the exit sentence for him and everything indicates that Al-Khelaïfi is looking for a successor for the next season. In addition to this setback, the strategist albiceleste already suffered the Super Cup loss to Lille and elimination in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France against Nice.

On the same line as the coach stands sports director leonardo, who in recent times opted for the signings of Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos (he practically did not play due to physical problems), Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma (he had an error in one of Real Madrid’s goals). In addition, he did not want to renew Thiago Silvawho later became an important piece in the Chelsea scheme.

To this combo we must add the cocktail Kylian Mbappé. Although they want to retain him at all costs and they approached him with various offers with important salary improvements, the future of the attacker is unknown, and after this result the rumors that mark that he will go free towards the White House.

“Wijnaldum is one of those who have all the ballots to leave Paris in June. The performance of the Dutchman has been quite irregular throughout the season and proof of this is the zero minutes that Pochettino gave him in the Bernabeu”, remarked the Spanish newspaper. To this list that they shared are added Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria (the club aims for the Brazilian Paquetá to replace him), Julian Draxler y Mauro Icardi, for whom they paid about 60 million and is not a priority for the coach. You will also have to pay attention to Keylor Navaswho was a substitute in the matches against Merengue.

