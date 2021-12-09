The deep cleaning that Barcelona prepares after the historic coup in the Champions League

Six players could leave the entity (Eph)

The FC Barcelona he cannot lift his head. Football disappointments are constant And everything seems to be going from bad to worse since that bulky 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich, corresponding to the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals.

A lot of water ran under the bridge. Several references of the club such as Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and his own Lionel Messi They left the institution and far from the situation changing, it got worse, to the point that the team was recently eliminated from the European tournament in the group stage.

With the intention of concluding with that “restructuring of the campus” announced by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, now the new board of directors with Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernández at the bank, They plan to release up to six footballers next month.

Umtiti and Neto are two of the candidates to leave the institution (Efe)

As reported by the Catalan media Sport, the leaders are thinking of carrying out a “cleaning operation” with uA list that would be headed by two players: the french defender Samuel umtiti, who did not play for a minute in the “Xavi era” and the Dutch striker Luke de Jong, who recently arrived from Sevilla.

The center-back had already made this list but was reluctant to want to leave the club. Without offers or encouragement to leave, now the institution will stand firm and not accept an exit or a loan they could terminate your contract. The attacker, however, would accept as long as a proposal arises that allows him to have more minutes of play.

Another candidate to leave the entity is the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, who was expected to be able to raise his level but until now he is far from being the one who surprised with Liverpool. The midfielder became the most expensive signing in the club’s history and, should he leave, he will become one of the least profitable negotiations in the Barça coffers.

Mingueza could leave FC Barcelona (Reuters)

In addition to Umtiti, there would also be more exits on the bottom line. One of them is the young Oscar Mingueza, who came out of the lower ranks and even won the title with Ronald Koeman. The intention is to sell it to generate a clean income in the box being a player trained in the club.

Offers will also be heard for another young man such as Serginho Dest, who arrived at the institution last season but is not quite convincing. The American could run out of options after the arrival of Dani Alves and the likely hiring of a right winger, a position he held against Bayern Munich. Contrary to what happens with Coutinho, the club could recover the money that was paid for him to Ajax

Finally, waiting for what happens with Sergio Agüero, the last one to make up this new list of games will be the substitute goalkeeper. grandson, who already showed his position of leaving the city in order to get more minutes since Ter Stegen will continue to be the undisputed holder under the three sticks.

