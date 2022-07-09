The deep reflection of a Brazilian referee who declared himself homosexual: “I thought there was something very wrong with me”

Igor Benevenuto is considered one of the best referees in Brazil

This week Igor Benevenuto He was the protagonist of the podcast “Nos Armários dos Vestiários” and took advantage of his participation to tell the world that he is homosexual. Last week the former footballer Richarlyson was the protagonist of a similar story and now it was the turn of the 41-year-old judge.

The referee said that since he was a child he has had this inclination and used football as a space to camouflage himself for fear of the consequences he could suffer. It was so that since he was a child he began to play with his friends on the street and, when his conditions prevented him from becoming a professional, he chose to start a career in arbitration. Currently he works in the Brazilian and he is also fit to lead in FIFA competitions, although he has not yet had the opportunity.

“Until today, I was never really me. Gay people are often not themselves. Limit our attitudes so as not to disappoint the expectations of the heterosexual world. I have spent my life sacrificing who I am to protect myself from the physical and emotional violence of homophobia. And I ended up in one of the most hostile spaces for a homosexual”, he sentenced.

In his deep reflection he recalled how difficult his childhood was, when he made his loved ones believe that he was a person, when inside he was completely another: “To have friends, I had to be heterosexual, and to be, I had to be a lover of soccer. So I would cast myself and play my role. Family and friends took me to the stadium at every opportunity. It was torture, but I went to the matches of Cruzeiro, Atlético-MG, América-MG… I put on all the shirts and, at the same time, I didn’t put on any. It did not make sense. At home people are divided, each one supports a club, and I was the only one who did not have that love. He lived isolated, a sad boy with a hole in his heart”.

Benevenuto directs in the Brasileirao and is considered a FIFA referee (Reuters)

In this context, the role of the Church was another ordeal as it was part of a community entrenched in religion: “ The Bible only leaves two options: heterosexual marriage or celibate life. Anything other than that is abominable. For a time, I believed that there was something very wrong with me, because while I respected the church, this doctrine failed miserably with what I felt.”

In 1994, during the World Cup held in the United States, Igor Benevenuto was struck by the referees of the matches and then he chose to change the ball for the whistle. At games in the neighborhood, he used mayonnaise and ketchup envelopes as yellow and red cards, since he did not have money to buy the cards.

In 1998 he became a referee through the Minas Gerais Soccer Federation: “I positioned myself as the owner of the game, the guy with authority, and that automatically refers to a figure of strength, full of masculinity. I wanted to have that command and command respect, like, ‘Hey, I’m here! You are going to have to put up with me and respect me, give me the opportunity to be among you in football because, yes, I am gay, but I am a normal person, like everyone else. You are not better than me because you like women.”

Benevenuto assured that in Brazil there are many people who are part of the soccer environment and who are homosexual, although the vast majority keep it a secret for fear of what may happen. “We football gays are many. We are everywhere. But 99.99% are in the closet. There are referees, players, coaches, married, with children, separated, with a double life… There is everything. People recognize each other. I joke that we have a wifi that is constantly on and connects to the other even inadvertently. We exist and we deserve the right to talk about it, to live normally.”

The 41-year-old judge will direct his first matches from next weekend after having made his sexual inclination public

The 41-year-old judge confessed that although he had never said it publicly, in the environment several knew his sexual inclination and that he has even heard soccer players and coaches speak ill of him under his breath. “I have always been advised not to associate myself with the gay image. ‘For your own good,’ they say.”

“I put aside the true passions of my life to follow this alpha male universe, to live incognito. If I could, I would have been a doctor, but I didn’t see many options. Living openly as a gay man was unthinkable. Soccer is my livelihood and to this day it has been my hiding place.ct. I want to break free from this prison. I want to be able to have relationships, I want to whistle in peace, I want offenses to be punished”.

In his reflection, Benevenuto recognized that in his country there is a justified fear for the LGBT+ community and he hopes that everything will change in the future: “The difficult thing is dealing with the fear I have of dying. We live in Brazil, the country that kills the most gays in the world. Here it is not just prejudice, it is death. It’s an underworld.”

