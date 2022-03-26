The deep reflection of Javier Pinola after his gesture with a Boca fan that went viral

Javier Pinola spoke about his gesture with a Boca fan who went viral

A few days after the Superclásico in which Boca Juniors defeated River Plate at Monument Stadiuma gesture of Javier Pinola shocked everyone on social media: congratulated a disabled child on the victory that he played a joke on him when he crossed paths with him in the street. That reaction of Pinola It was very celebrated but, recently, the player himself took it upon himself to reflect on the rivalry that exists in Argentina.

“When I came across this guy I knew he had a disability, but for me he is just another boy. And when he told me I’m from Boca I tell him ‘well, they beat us, congratulations’. It is so. I don’t think I’m the Pope, but one with those words is showing some values. We are giving value to something that should be normal”, he commented. Pinola in dialogue with the German Football APP (@FootballAleman).

The attitude of the player 39 years went viral because the boy’s brother commented on Twitter that River’s defender smiled and patted him on the back to the boy who crossed it by chance in the neighborhood of San Isidro, in the province of Buenos Aires.

The tweet about Javier Pinola’s attitude that went viral this week.

According to the testimony of Javier Pinola, that human behavior is in his nature: “We live in such a sick society in which the game has to be life or death that it does not fit me. I prepare myself all week to beat the rival I have this weekend, but once the game is over we are people and I think that respect has to come first. If the boy crosses the line, which is disrespectful to me, I keep going, I don’t stop. It’s not normal to be disrespected. On the street, in your private life, wherever. But what are you doing? You have to shut up because the opposite can happen, it goes viral that I answer someone…”.

The former soccer player Nürnberg of the Bundesliga explained that, as a member of a club as prestigious as River Plate, has to represent the values ​​of the institution also off the field. “Knowing that you are representing such a big club, you have to show some values. If you are a River player, you have to be a player 24 hours a day, for respect, for good disposition”, he analyzed.

“If you’re a River player, you have to be a player 24 hours a day,” said Javier Pinola. (Photo: Getty Images)

When asked about how fanaticism was lived during his years in Europe and if you always tend to react the same way, Javier Pinola He commented that he tends to empathize with children because he understands that the smallest gesture can mean a lot to them.

“The Argentine is very effusive, he wants things now. In Germany, if we were eating, they would wait for me to finish. Always with respect. Here it has happened to me that you go to eat with your family and in the middle of the meal they come and take a picture of you… Out there, many are bothered because you are having an intimate moment with the family, but at least I was on the other side when I was little, I was a fan of the players and I saw one and wanted a photo. I was like that too. So I think you have to go back to that, put yourself in that place. Over there to a boy with a photo you are making them very happy, it is a unique moment”, he reflected.

