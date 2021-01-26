The Defense and Justice celebrations after winning the South American Cup: the reception of the fans in Ezeiza and the caravan to Florencio Varela

Defense and Justice Celebrations in Ezeiza

It did not matter that the thermometer showed a thermal sensation above 35 degrees. The fans of Defense and Justice They did not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate the first international title in the club’s history and organized a caravan to accompany the squad that they direct Hernan Crespo from the airport to the stadium in Florencio Varela.

The Falcón delegation left the province of Córdoba this Sunday morning. On Saturday night its members had celebrated intimately after winning in the afternoon by a convincing 3-0 against Lanús in the final played at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium. The plane that brought them back to Buenos Aires landed around noon at the Ezeiza international airport.

Hundreds of fans were waiting for the squad at the entrance to the airport. With flags, T-shirts and umbrellas in yellow and green, they waited for the departure of those led by Crespo. Once the bus left, the caravan began on the highway that went to the Norberto Tomaghello stadium in Florencio Varela, the home of the Falcon. Once they reached the town in southern Buenos Aires, the players walked with the Cup through the streets in front of the thousands of fans who were waiting for them.

The fans improvised a caravan from the airport to Florencio Varela



Defense and Justice beat Lanús this Saturday and thus became the fifth undefeated champion of the South American Cup. Previously they had achieved it Inter de Porto Alegre in 2008, University of Chile in 2011, San Pablo in 2012 and River in 2014. On their way to the title they beat Sportivo Luqueño of Paraguay, Vasco da Gama (Brazil), Bahia (Brazil) , Deportes Coquimbo de Chile and the aforementioned Lanús.

Beyond sports, the Falcon won $ 4,000,000 in prize money as the winner of the second most important contest in the region (Lanús obtained 2 million US currency for being a finalist). In addition, thanks to obtaining the championship, Crespo’s team participation in the next edition of the Recopa was ensured against the winner of the Copa Libertadores that will be defined on January 30 at the legendary Maracana in Rio de Janeiro between two Brazilian teams, Palmeiras and Santos.

The other possible definition for the cast of Florencio Varela would be the renowned cup J.League YBC Levain Cup / Conmebol, ex Suruga Bank. The 2020 version was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and there are no details of what will happen in the match that the new champion of the South American Cup should play with the champion of the Japanese J. League Cup.

