The defense of the Policeman who shot and killed the Jiu Jitsu champion in Brazil

A couple of weeks ago, Brazil was shocked by the murder of Leandro Lo, World Jiu Jitsu champion, who was killed by a military policeman. The lieutenant Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo (30 years old), appeared before his superiors at the Corporation’s Corregiduría and was immediately arrested as a suspect in the crime that occurred in the early hours of last Sunday, August 8, in a party room in San Pablo. Now the Brazilian media revealed what was the defense of the cash.

Depending on the site UOL, “The defense of Henrique Velozo affirms that he shot Leandro Lo in self-defense, after finding himself surrounded by an athlete and his friends at the Sirio Club”. At the same time, they reported that “witnesses heard by the Police, however, say that the policeman provoked the fighter, was immobilized by him and, after freeing himself, shot Leandro in the head. He would also have kicked the wrestler twice in the face.” They specified that Velozo would have provoked the fighter by raising a bottle of liquor near the table where he was with several friends.

Claudio Dalledone, Velozo’s lawyer, revealed that the defendant’s cell phone “is being illegally accessed, modified and snooped on”, for which he asked that it be returned to his family. He assured that the Instagram profile of his client, which had been deactivated, appeared again on the social network, which generated anger in Leandro Lo’s inner circle.

“Police officer Velozo’s Instagram account has been hacked and illegally modified. The account, which until then was closed, was illegally opened and advertised to everyone and everything. Velozo has a double authentication factor, that is, to modify any detail in your social network, you must have your phone and the registered chip (both were delivered to the police authority)”, Dalledone mentioned in an official press release.

The first investigations of the Police Station 16 of San Pablo indicated that the PM was off duty, but armed. After an interdict between the two, the policeman drew his gun and shot him. Later, he was filmed in a brothel and spent Sunday night in a motel until he turned himself in to authorities.

THE VIOLENT HISTORY OF HENRIQUE VELOZO

In addition to confronting and dismissing a colleague of a lower hierarchical level, it was recently learned that he also He was accused of beating a woman two years ago. the local newspaper Folha de S.Pablo detailed what happened in February 2020, when he was aboard a speedboat on the north coast of the city of São Paulo. The Secretary of Public Security confirmed that a woman filed a police complaint after suffering bodily assaults on February 2 of that year, while the following day the PM filed a complaint for slander Against her.

Velozo, accused of murder

The document states that had carried a firearm that he drew to show it to the passengers and that he even shot during the boat trip. In that navigation, the policeman would have also lent his pistol so that other people could use it, Velozo approached one of the women who was in the boat, he lowered his pants and asked her “this is what you want?”. Immediately the woman pushed him and he punched her in the face.

Once they reached the mainland, each one went their own way, leaving the incident behind. However, the next day the woman went to the Caraguatatuba police station to file a complaint for bodily assault. Upon learning of the accusation, the Velozo approached the San Sabastian police station (on February 3) and filed a defamation complaint. Posteriorly none of those involved continued to follow up on the case.

The report also detailed that the lieutenant had starred an argument with the captain of the boat after he, after detecting the altercation with the woman, tried to touch port immediately: “You can rule here, but when you get to the beach, we’ll see who’s in charge,” Velozo would have warned him. When asked about this episode, the lawyer Joao Carlos Campaniniwho now represents Henrique Velozo, commented that I was not aware of the recorded event.

