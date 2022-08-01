The defensive horrors of Boca Juniors in the defeat against Patronato de Paraná

Boca Juniors suffered a historic defeat against Patronato in Paraná. For the eleventh round of the Professional League, Xeneize fell 3-0 and accumulates six in eleven days. Hugo Ibarra reached the third since he took over as coach after the dismissal of Sebastián Battaglia. El Negro saw his team fall to San Lorenzo, Argentinos and El Patron, all of them as visitors.

Xeneize’s performance was very low and surprising, since on the previous date it had been much superior to Estudiantes de La Plata in the Bombonera. This time the DT could not repeat that team, since in the warm-up Marcos Rojo suffered a muscular discomfort and had to leave his place to Facundo Roncaglia, who thus debuted with the Boca Juniors shirt where he emerged from the youth.

Axel Rodríguez put Patronato ahead of Paraná at 23 minutes and Alexander Sebastian Sosa increased at 40′ of the same stage. In the plugin, Jonas Acevedo (35′) sealed the win for a team from Entre Ríos that is last in the averages, but still dreams of staying in the highest category of Argentine soccer.

No Boca Juniors player was spared from criticism both on social networks and on party radio. Especially the defense, which committed horrors in each of the many received. In the first, there was a bad start from Advíncula and a setback from Roncaglia and Zambrano, who missed a header and once again had a game to forget.

In the second, a center that went to the heart of the area and that found Alexander Sosa in absolute solitude to head. Once again, Advíncula made a gross mistake and left his back completely unoccupied. In the third, which was centimeters away from being a penalty, a poor coverage of Acevedo’s free kick, with an uncoordinated barrier that allowed, with the rebound on Fabra, to dislodge Agustín Rossi.

Leto and Julio Pavoni, commentator and rapporteur of the Boca Show on Radio Splendid, did not save anything after the hard fall

While in social networks “bring a DT” became a trendplus the names of Juan Román Riquelme and several players were criticized, a lapidary criticism originated in one of the most legendary party broadcasts. The “Mouth Show”, by Radio Splendidhad a closing with harsh comments from Roberto Leto and Julio Pavoni, the rapporteur.

“Paperonesque performance… very poor about Boca, a team without direction, which fell 10 steps at once after the match with Estudiantes”, was the first analysis of Leto about the moment the team is going through. “The kids that are entering are burning, Boca cannot reach this moment. We will see if Ibarra is going to continue, there are results that are very heavy and this is one, piece of paper from Boca”, he continued. And he closed with a forceful phrase: “No one is saved from this party, Neither does Ibarra, I don’t understand the changes”.

For its part, Julio Pavoni was also critical with the present: “It is a time to make decisions. It is a result puts DT… I’m not a pantyhose for one, nor a pimp for another, don’t put me in that trap, I don’t get into that one. Boca’s campaign reporter closed: “As I was complimentary in the last game, I am critical in this one. I don’t get into it with Negro (Ibarra), it’s not a time to hit, but to make decisions.

After the defeat, the Boca Juniors squad withdrew without making any statements. Also Hugo Ibarra, who will quickly have to turn the page and focus for next Saturday’s duel at the Bombonera against Platense, for the twelfth round of the Professional League. Four days later, he will travel to Salta to play against Agropecuario for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup.

In absolute silence, this is how the Boca Juniors squad retired after the hard fall in Entre Ríos

KEEP READING:

The best memes of Boca’s historic defeat against the Board: Cavani, Riquelme and the “bring a DT” that was a trend

The best memes of the consecration of Lionel Messi in PSG: the “prophecy” of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pochettino and Neymar, the protagonists

The images of the pitched battle above the highway between fans of River Plate and Racing

Messi’s show in the win that gave PSG the first title of the season: a goal “a la Diego”, dribble between three and the hat that was not

Lionel Messi won his 41st title and was one step away from equaling Dani Alves as the most successful footballer in history