The demand for ‘Kadaknath’ which Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed, now increased in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Famous cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has shown passion for Kadaknath Murga. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has ordered Kadaknath's chickens to raise. Dhoni will raise it in his Ranchi farm house (Mahendra Singh Dhoni Farm House). At the same time, now the demand of Kadaknath has also increased. Not only in Jharkhand but also in Madhya Pradesh, the demand for chicken has increased in Kadaknath in Madhya Pradesh. Kakadnath's body, wings, legs, blood, flesh are all black. Kadaknath cock sells for 1000 to 2000 rupees per kg. Even after being expensive, people are buying and eating it.

Kadaknath is Good for Health: Kadaknath cock is very effective for increasing immunity. In Madhya Pradesh, it is followed by tribal dominated areas of Nimar region. In the Corona period, various methods are being adopted by the people to increase their immunity and due to this the demand of Karkanath Murgos has also increased. The state's famous Kadaknath cock disease is resistant to low fat, rich in protein, heart-breathing and anemic patients with immunity.

In the Corona period, the main focus of the people is on increasing the immunity of the disease (Kadaknath is good for immunity). Due to this, their demand has also increased and in view of this, the state government has prepared a special plan to increase its production and sales. This will also increase the income of poultry farmers. Kadaknath has been made available at the chicken parlor, an authorized vendor of the Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation.

Additional Chief Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department JN Consotia stated that, “To promote Kadaknath Kukut Palan through cooperatives, the registered Kadaknath Poultry Committees of the original districts of Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani and Dhar districts of Kadaknath ( 300 members of Scheduled Tribes of Kadaknath Kukut Palan Samiti Madhya Pradesh) have also been trained. Jhabua district has already been selected for GI tag due to the native species of Kadaknath. 33 percent women have been given place in the scheme. “

Each selected beneficiary will be given a free 28-day vaccinated 100 chickens, medicine, granule, pottery and training as well as a shed at their residence. The State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation will ensure arrangements for upbringing, training, monitoring, drug supply and marketing.