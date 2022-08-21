The demand grows for the international community to act due to the crisis in Nicaragua “to avoid bloodshed”

Riot police prevented Monsignor Rolando Álvarez from leaving his house to officiate a mass this Thursday, one day before the arrest (Photo Diocese of Matagalpa)

In the face of the renewed onslaught of the Daniel Ortega regime against the Catholic Church, in a resurgence of rights in Nicaragua, demands are growing for greater international action to prevent a deepening of the crisis.

The NGO Save Democracy issued a statement in which they highlighted that “In Nicaragua, the separation between powers has been erased, there is no freedom of expression, and opinion and dissent are absolutely criminalized”especially after the arrest of the bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, by police agents.

“We call on the international democratic communityto Pope Francis and, in solidarity, to all the churches so that through their intervention a dialogue table that it leads to the release of the hundreds of political prisoners, that it ends with illegal and abusive procedures such as arbitrary and unjustly prolonged detentions, and that all human rights violations be put to an end,” the organization said.

In this regard, this Sunday Pope Francis expressed his “concern and pain” for the “situation that has been created in Nicaragua”, but he avoided mentioning the bishop’s arrest.

Francis expressed his concern without mentioning the arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez

Save Democracy added that “The Ortega regime has increasingly chosen to radicalize and extreme repression to neutralize all opposition, be it militant, partisan or discursive.”

Therefore, the letter calls for action “to avoid bloodshed.” As they outlined, the action must be carried out “in attention to the different legal, ethical and moral mandates that fall on the different institutions mentioned, in favor of a humanitarian solution for all women and Nicaraguan men, regardless of their religion or ideology, in defense of their human rights.”

The NGO pointed out that in Nicaragua there is a “exacerbation of an autocratic pattern that is repeated in all authoritarian populist regimes”, in which they also identify the Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele. “This autocratic pattern must be warned and condemned by the international democratic community, under penalty of accepting that its irrepressible anti-democratic toxicity extends to the entire region, as a slogan of impunity in its actions to maintain power at all costs.”

So far this year, authorities have jailed priests and expelled others from the country, including nuns from the missionary order of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. The Sandinista regime has also shut down eight Catholic radio stations and pulled three Catholic channels from subscription television programming.

Bishop’s arrest, Friday

Rolando Álvarez, a critic of Ortega, was arrested on Friday and transferred to his family residence in Managua where he remains deprived of liberty, in the latest episode of the confrontation between the government and the Catholic Church. The Police specified that they made the decision to transfer Álvarez because he persisted in his “destabilizing and provocative” activities.

Álvarez, 55, had been besieged in the Matagalpa curia by the police since August 4 as part of an investigation for “organizing violent groups” and inciting “hate” to “destabilize the State of Nicaragua.”

The bishop had denounced the closure by the authorities of five Catholic stations and had demanded that the government of Daniel Ortega respect religious “freedom”.

Ortega describes as “coup plotters” and “terrorists” the Nicaraguan bishops who acted as mediators of a national dialogue to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis that the country has been experiencing since April 2018.

