The demand of Julio César Chávez to his son Omar

Julio César Chávez assured that his son Omar is committed to his return to Mexican boxing (Photo: Rashide Frías/ cuartoscuro.com)

In a matter of days, Omar Chavez will return to the ring to resume his career in professional boxing. will be the next Saturday June 18 when the Earthquake faces Raphael Ortiz in a contest that will mean the return of the chavez dynasty to professional boxing.

Thus, Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez He is aware of his son’s commitment and the obligation with which he will carry once he steps into the ring. The event will be held in Culiacan, Sinaloaso the great mexican champion He spoke about what he expects from the contest of Omar Chávez.

At the end of the press conference for the presentation of the fight, the caesar of boxing attended different media and shared the expectation you have of the fight. Because the fight will take place in Sinaloa, the place where his children were born and raised, he explained that it has a special value. He also considered that the state is part of his legacy that he left behind as a boxer.

Chávez assured that Omar will have to demonstrate his professionalism above the ring (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

Another aspect to highlight is that the combat will take place in the Gymnasium of the “Julio César Chávez” Sports Centera place named after great mexican championso he assured that your child’s responsibility is to win the fight. Although he did not want to give a forecast of the result that could be in the fight, he did assure that Omar cannot afford to lose the contestso he asked for a great display in the ring.

“Here is my land and they have always supported my children, tell them that I invite them this June 18 in the gym that bears my name. I think they are mixed feelings because the place is named after me and my son fights there, so noor you can loseYou can’t lose you have to win”, Julius sentenced.

Although he asked him to get a positive result, he assured that the only person responsible for showing what he is capable of is Omar himself: “Only he has to show that on the 18th, because the one who is going to fight is him and not me”.

Julio assured his son’s responsibility is to win the fight (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

In relation to the training sessions that the Businessman In recent weeks, the now boxing commentator assured that he noticed his son focused on putting up a good fightWell, according to his father’s testimony, he argued that Omar has left the distractions to dedicate himself fully to combat, since on other occasions Julio noticed the distractions that kept Omar away from professional boxing.

“As long as Omar prepares thoroughly to fight, I am calm with him. I have seen a totally different Omar, I have not seen an Omar worth more than the fight. I have seen an Omar committed to himself because he knows that all the time he has wasted due to the many misdeeds he has committed. Now I see a focused Omartraining hard, not staying awake, no trampling, that this and the other; I see it focused,” he added.

Omar Chávez will return to the ring on June 18 (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

Even his own Julio César has shared on social networks part of the details of the training that his son is taking. In early June, the great mexican champion uploaded a video on his verified Instagram profile in which you can see how Omar throws a series of combinations and blows. He took advantage of the publication to invite the entire public to follow the fight of the Earthquake Chavez in Culiacan.

The The last time Omar Chávez entered the ring was in June 2021 in homage to Julius Caesar, his father, called Tribute to the Kings. In that fight he faced Ramón the innocent Álvarezbrother of Canelo Alvarez; Due to an injury to his face, he did not have an outstanding performance and lost the contest by unanimous decision.

