The demo of Square Enix RPG The Diofield Chronicle is now available for free

This free trial is available on both PC and PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Next month The Diofield Chronicle, a new strategy RPG from the hand of Square Enix that, from its presentation trailer, stood out for its fantasy universe and for being a game that, if it does what it promises, will delight those who are fans of this type of proposal.

If you have doubts about whether to get him or not, the Japanese company has announced that is available to download a demo on all platforms: PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. We only have to look for it in the different digital stores and download it.

The content of the demo is simple: we are allowed to advance to the end of chapter 1, an experience that should take us around two hours. The saved data, that is, the progress we make in the role-playing and strategy title, will carry over to the full game if we decide to purchase it later on the same platform.

To be able to play the full version of The Diofield Chronicle, you won’t have to wait too long, since the game has its release date set for next september 22, when it will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. We have already been able to test it, so we invite you to read the impressions of The Diofield Chronicle to get an idea of ​​what you can expect next month.

More about: The DioField Chronicle, Square Enix and Demo.