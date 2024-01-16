The Demon Sword Master Of Excalibur Academy Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Do you like anime that has magic, action, comedy, and love stories all in one show? Do you like watching shows about heroes who come back to life, magic from the past, and technology from the future?

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy is a new anime show that started in October 2023 that you might be interested in if you said yes to any of these questions.

When the devil wakes up from his sleep, he adds to the sins he had to put on hold thousands of years ago. This puts all of humanity on the edge of the line between safety and danger. Now that it’s time for him to get back to work, he will do everything he can to destroy everything.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy is a shonen comic that can be hard to follow. Since it came out in November 2019, this comic has gotten a lot of fans all over the world. Seiken Gakuin no Makentsukai is a series of light novels written by Yū Shimizu and drawn by Asagi Tōsaka.

The last show may have been the most exciting of the whole series. The season, which was different from most ecchi anime in a lot of interesting ways, will end with The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12.

The Demon Sword Master Of Excalibur Academy Season 2 Release Date:

So far, only six episodes of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy’s initial installment have aired. The season came out in October. On October 3, 2023, the show came out on many stations in Japan and other countries as well.

The episodes of the show come out once a week, and ever since they did, they’ve had a steady following. As of now, there has been no public word about the second season. The first season is still airing.

Even if the show gets picked up for a second season right after the first, filming would probably not start until late 2024 or early 2025. Taking that into account, it makes sense that season 2 would come out in the winter of 2024–2025.

The Demon Sword Master Of Excalibur Academy Season 2 Cast:

Voice Artist Characters Yui Ishikawa Ray Crystalia, Riselia Tomofumi Ikezoe Blackas Shadow Prince Marina Inoue Magnus, Leonis Death Honoka Kuroki Sieglinde, Sakuya Hiromi Igarashi Phillet, Elfiné Daisuke Hirakawa Demon King Leonis Aya Suzaki Mercedes, Regina Arisa Nakada Shary Shadow Assassin Ai Kakuma Roselia

The Demon Sword Master Of Excalibur Academy Season 2 Storyline:

The world is overflowing with darkness, and the six dark lords are the only glimmer of hope among all the evil forces that have grown. But as the baddies got more angry, the lords couldn’t keep their power.

Every day, one lord after another died. But that was a very long time ago. When the last lord fought King Leonis, the main devil figure, hard, Leonis had to give up and bow down in front of his people in three major towns of his kingdom within Necrozoa.

But he agreed to accept the loss with one condition. When he came back to life a thousand years later, he refused to allow any peace, morals, or kindness to stay in society. According to Leonis, he will bring destruction when he goes backwards.

But when you think about how quickly things change in society, 2,000 years is a very long time. In fact, it’s been so long that not only the people but also society have changed totally since then.

The soul of man is made of the blank, and only the Holy Weapon can change it. This weapon is very powerful, though, and not everyone can handle it. This is why it needs special training. The Excalibur Academy teaches this through special training.

The school is where Riselia is learning how to use her body, mind, and soul to fight. She worked hard at school, but she had no idea that this spell had been cast upon the evil king Leonis.

Riselia was a good student at the school because she didn’t know about the coming rage that could burn anyone to ashes. One day, her practice woke King Leonis from a deep sleep.

The King who wakes up, though, is not a powerful fighter but a small teen boy. The boy, who’s ten years old, has a mind that’s thousands of years old. While Riselia takes care of him, he tries to figure out the world’s mysteries and subtleties.

The Demon Sword Master Of Excalibur Academy Season 2 Ending Explained:

When the Dark Lord Leonis wakes up after a thousand years of sleep, he finds himself in a completely different realm. But this isn’t the only change he has to deal with. People have made a lot of progress.

To get his troops stronger again, Leonis needs to find out how strong humans’ armies are right now. When Riselia learns what really happened on the day she met Leonis for the first time, she starts to worry that she won’t ever be able to grow a Holy Power.

This worry is about to be put to the test. The kids are going about their daily lives while Riselia works on her vampire skills. Despite this, they have no idea what trouble is about to happen.

All of a sudden, the city is under attack, and everyone has to go into defense mode. Leonis is a strong demon lord, but he still cares about being honest. He wants to stop the attack, but he needs to locate a sword that will test his resolve first.

When Leonis’s troops go to an event on the SS Hyperion to get praise, they don’t know that there is a bad plan to take the Fourth Imperial Princess hostage. The thieves had thought about a lot of things, but they didn’t expect the famous Demon Lord to step in.

A competition gives Riselia a chance to show how far she has come. This is a great time because the next task will test everyone’s skills. For what sort of mission would going into the future be so important that a hero would do it? The team needs to find the Void Lord before it’s too late, no matter what their goal is.

As the Void Lord starts to move, Leonis learns a terrible truth. In order to defeat the Void Lord, Leonis has to employ any available means, even if that means using the souls of people who have died.

The Demon Sword Master Of Excalibur Academy Season 2 Trailer Release:

The trailer for Magic Sword User of Holy Sword Academy Season 2 isn’t out yet, but fans can get a feel for the show by watching the trailer for Season 1, which shows the first season’s plot and characters.

Where To Watch The Demon Sword Master Of Excalibur Academy Season 2:

Anime fans in Japan will love this show on BS Fuji, TV Tokyo, and Hidive. The networks that will show the show outside of Japan haven’t yet said where and when people can watch the anime, but Crunchyroll is likely to be correct.

How Many Episodes Of The Demon Sword Master Of Excalibur Academy Season 2 Are There?

Just like the first season, Magic Sword User of Holy Sword Academy Season 2 is expected to consist of twelve episodes. This is based on how things went with each show.

What Are The Rating For The Mire Season 2?

Season 2 of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy is sure to be a hit with anime fans, especially those who like isekai, harem, comedy, and fantasy shows. Both reviewers and fans have said nice things about the anime’s art, music, voice acting, characters, and story. The cartoon has also gained devoted fans who can’t wait for the second installment.

MyAnimeList gives it a score of 6.53 on a scale of 10, Bilibili gives it a score of 6.5 out of 5, and IMDb gives it a score of 6.5 out of 10. Fans can expect the second season to live up to the high quality and success of the initial installment and give them a satisfying and fun experience.