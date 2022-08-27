The Department of Justice published the documents of the raid on the residence of Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump (REUTERS/Hannah Beier/Archivo)

The US Attorney’s Office released this Friday a edited version of the document that sets out the reasons that justified the search earlier this month in the house of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in Florida by FBI agents.

The so-called “sworn statement” was made public with much of the text hidden and with many sections covered after the federal judge Bruce E. Reinhartwith a court in Florida, will authorize the dissemination of a reduced version on Thursday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) presented the judge with this reduced version of the so-called “Affidavit” (in English) after warning at a hearing on August 18 of the risks to “National security” of the full disclosure of the text.

Among those risks, The Prosecutor’s Office alludes this Friday to the need not to disclose the identities of the witnessesGiven the “could be harmed, including retaliation, intimidation or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety”.

The unedited version of the affidavit It would explain in detail what the department is investigating in relation to Trump and possibly reveal some sources.

But the judge Reinhart accepted the Justice Department’s arguments that there was a “pressing” need to hide significant parts of the document.

The warrant for the raid cited three criminal statutes, including one governed by the Espionage Actwhich makes it a crime to unlawfully obtain or retain national security information, and another on obstructing a federal investigation.

“I did not do anything wrong”

After the release of the documents, Trump reacted with the reasons that justified the search of his Florida mansion, assuring that he did “nothing wrong” and that what happened is “a political attack.”

“I did not do anything wrong. Basically we’ve been attacked, we’ve been raided. They opened the safes, brought in many, many FBI agents, all right before the mid-term elections” in November, he posted on his network, Truth Social.

Trump stressed that the affidavit made public is “heavily edited” and without any mention of “nuclear” weapons and therefore called what happened “total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and the Department of Justice.”

“These political thugs had no right under the Presidential Records Act to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents,” Trump added. And he added: “Right now we are living in a lawless country, which also happens to be a failed nation!”

The former president presented a lawsuit Monday urging a court to appoint an independent party to review files seized in the FBI raid for material protected by personal privilege. This could potentially block investigators’ access to the documents.

The ex-president He did not file his lawsuit in the federal court of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which issued the original order, but in the more distant Fort Pierce, whose only judge was appointed by him.

Next, the full document Posted this Friday:

