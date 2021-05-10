The Department universe will likely be expanded with a brand new unfastened sport, cellular arrival and extra information

Ubisoft has anunciado The Department: Heartland, a unfastened sport set Within the universe from Tom Clancy’s The Department.

Evolved by means of Tom Clancy’s unique studio, Crimson Typhoon Leisure, The Department: Heartland will likely be impartial of the primary sequence from The Department. Presently, it’s deliberate for free up on PlayStation, Xbox and PC in a 2021-2022 window.

No main points as opposed to the ones had been introduced, so It’s these days unclear what sort of sport The Department: Heartland will likely be., past its free-to-play nature. On the other hand, Ubisoft says it’s going to be a “Totally new point of view of the universe in a brand new environment.“. As well as, it’s been showed that events can sign in to take part within the first playtests to return later.

On the other hand, this unfastened to play name is only one element of a “transmedia” growth from The Department, by way of video games, films and novels. That manner, the in the past introduced The Department Netflix film starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal will likely be joined by means of a new unique novel set after the occasions of The Department 2.

Alternatively, it has additionally been showed that New The Department 2 content material is coming to the sport later this 12 months. The DLC “will come with a totally new gameplay and new tactics to stage up brokers, with an emphasis at the expanding the range and feasibility of structures. Extra main points in this new replace will likely be launched previous to its free up. “

In the end, it has additionally been introduced that Ubisoft is creating a cellular sport set within the universe of The Department. As they have got commented in a press free up, the target is to deliver the universe to a good wider target market. Moreover, they have got showed that extra information about this mission will likely be launched within the close to long run.