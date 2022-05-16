The designer of Dying Light 2 already thinks about a third installment, and knows how to improve the player experience

Although a sequel is not confirmed in development, Tymon Smektala is looking for ways to improve the game’s opening.

The many, many players of Dying Light 2: Stay Human continue to enjoy a month of May full of events and activities. This is just a extra added in Techland’s plans, which will support the game with unreleased content for at least 5 years. However, this does not mean that the development team is already thinking of a hypothetical third installmentand its lead designer, Tymon Smektala, already knows what he would change from the game released in February.

If we make Dying Light 3, I would like the main character to start with better abilities.Tymon SmektalaAs he explains in an interview given to the VGC medium, Smektala proposes changes that would affect the player’s performance from the beginning: “One thing is that if we made Dying Light 3, then I would like the main character to start with bigger and better skills“. After all, the designer remembers that “We have used basically the same approach in [Dying Light 2] than the one we used in the first game, where the player started quite weak and developed later.

“We’ve done something very different in the second one, and really this is something that I would like to have corrected when I look at Dying Light 2 from the perspective that three months have passed since release,” Smektala continues. “So I think in the third game, if it happens, the character will start with more powers, more skills as his base set.

At the moment, the Dying Light 2 community is keeping an eye on everything related to the upcoming story DLC, which will run in parallel to the main events. Unfortunately, this expansion has been delayed until the month of Septemberbut from Techland they will compensate us with the introduction of more content for June: a first Chapter with events and the expected Photo mode.

