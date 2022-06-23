The desperate moment in which a coach rescues a swimmer who fainted in the middle of the World Swimming Championships

Fuentes has already brought his pupil to the surface and tries to make her react together with a member of the organization (AFP)

The tragedy prowled the pool of Isla Margarita in the Budapest Swimming World Cup. Is that the American swimmer Anita Álvarez fainted while competing in the free solo final, and was her coach, Andrea Fuentes, who reacted quickly to rescue her in time. Minutes after the desperate moment, the United States team confirmed that the athlete was in good health.

The sequence frame by frame was portrayed by the photographers who witnessed the definition, in which the 25-year-old swimmer from New York performed her performance without problems. She until she lost consciousness and worried everyone present, from the spectators to her work team and authorities.

However, Fuentes jumped into the water quickly, looked for his pupil, who was sinking in the pool, and brought her up. There she already met a member of the organization who assisted her to get Álvarez out of the water and place her on the edge of the pool, where she received the first medical attention. The general fright passed when she reacted to the stimuli.

After leaving the pool on a stretcher, the swimmer recovered and is out of danger, although as reported by the American team, she will undergo various tests in the coming days to reveal the causes of the fainting.}

The artistic swimming competition was won by the Japanese Yukiko Inui. They completed the podium, with the silver medal, the Ukrainian Marta Fiedina. While the bronze was for the Greek Evangelia Platanioti.

Álvarez has an extensive curriculum in the discipline, with an Olympic past and strong roots linked to the activity. Karen, her mother, did synchronized swimming and for thirty years she dedicated herself to being a coach, including little Anita, who at the age of five was already training in a pool. This time she was not news about her because of one of her outstanding performances, but because a physical inconvenience left her on the verge of death. And it was Andrea Fuentes, her current coach, who managed to save her.

THE COMPLETE SEQUENCE

The beginning of Anita Álvarez’s routine, when nothing presaged the epilogue (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

Álvarez jumps into the pool after his floor routine (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

His first figures in the water before decomposing (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

Another postcard of Álvarez’s presentation in the competition won by the Japanese Yukiko Inui (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

The American in action. Moments later it vanished (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

Moment of maximum desperation: Álvarez is submerged (AFP)

Fuentes reacted before the auxiliaries to rescue her (AFP)

The coach catches up with her pupil (AFP)

Fuentes took Álvarez and began the ascent to the surface (AFP)

The coach, about to complete her speedy rescue (AFP)

A member of the organization joins the rescue (AFP)

Between Fuentes and the auxiliary they managed to get the swimmer out of the water (AFP)

First attempts to get Álvarez to react (AFP)

Fuentes and the auxiliary work so that the athlete regains consciousness (AFP)

The member of the organization assists the athlete (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

Álvarez arrives at the edge of the pool, where a stretcher waited for her (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

The American team assured that he is in good condition, although they will do studies (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

