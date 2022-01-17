The desperate request of the flag bearer of Tonga after the tsunami that hit his country: “I have not heard from my family”

Pita Taufatofua asked for donations for Tonga after the catastrophe (Reuters)

The capital of Tonga suffered serious damage from the tsunami caused by a powerful underwater volcanic eruption in the Pacific, which was felt in a multitude of countries and caused two deaths on a beach in northern Peru due to the waves it caused. Through images taken from space, it was possible to observe the moment in which the last eruption of the volcano Southern-Ha’apai people It sent a mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shock wave through the surrounding sea.

For several hours, the communications network with the oceanic nation continues to show failures. The situation prevents the authorities from being able to know in real time what the citizens of that country are experiencing and that is why desperation increases. In this context, who turned to social networks was Pita Compassionate.

The man who went viral in 2016 as a flag bearer Tonga in the Rio Olympics and again in 2018 in the Winter celebrated in Pyeongchang, was not on the island at the time of the catastrophe and that is why he has asked the international community for collaboration: “Thank you all for the messages. I don’t have a word from my father or family in Haapai. All communication in Tonga is down. I have set up a fundraiser. While I cannot help the family at this time, I will focus on the country as more information comes out.“, wrote.

Some time later, the teakwondo player and cross-country skier reported that despite the passage of several hours, the situation was the same: “I have not heard from my father in Veitongo or my family who is in Haapai and lives on the coast. I can’t contact them. Everything is in God’s hands.” Furthermore, he added: “Initial reports have been catastrophic and all communications with my country have been cut off. We are looking for donations to help our island kingdom (…) We need to rebuild everything that was damaged.” His initiative has already raised more than USD 160 thousand.

Compassionate was one of the icons of the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, in his traditional Tongan clothing and showing off his muscular bare torso, in an image that went around the world. Two years later, in Pyeongchang faced temperatures of -5 degrees Celsius, and a wind chill of -10° while wearing the same outfit.

This is how the explosion was observed from the surface

The volcano caused a wave of 1.2 meters in the capital of the islands Tonga, Nuku’alofa, whose inhabitants took refuge on high ground leaving behind flooded houses with structural damage. “The tsunami has had a significant impact on the northern Nuku’alofa coastline, with boats and large stones washed ashore,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there was no news so far. of deaths in that country.

“Nuku’alofa is covered in a thick layer of volcanic ash, but conditions are calm and stable,” Ardern added. “The ash cloud has caused contamination” so Tonga it needs water, he explained.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, was concerned about the consequences in Tonga and assured that his country “is prepared to provide support.” For his part, the CEO of the World Health Organization (WHO)Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the institution was “ready to help the government and provide aid to the affected people.” While Unicef ​​was preparing emergency material.

