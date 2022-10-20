The detail in Facundo Campazzo’s contract with the Dallas Mavericks that puts his future in the NBA at risk

Campazzo signed a one-year deal in Dallas (@dallasmavs)

If there is something that cannot be said to Facundo Campazzo is that he has no patience. After two years with the Denver Nuggets, the franchise decided not to offer him a renewal and the future of the Cordovan in the NBA was unknown until, after months of waiting, a last-minute offer arrived to join the Dallas Mavericks.

It was precisely the franchise that has his friend Luka Doncic as a star the one who made him an offer hours before the official start of the 2022-2023 season. The Argentine point guard signed a one-year extension contract that for players with two years of experience in the NBA, the minimum is around two million dollars. But in the last few hours an unpromising detail appeared for the former Real Madrid.

According to the journalist Tim MacMahon of the chain ESPN and that he follows the day-to-day news of the Mavericks, explained that the link between Campazzo and Dallas is not guaranteed. What does this detail of the contract indicate? The franchise can choose to dispense with Facundo’s services within a period of time in which the Mavs would pay him the proportional part of it.

“According to sources, new Mavs guard Facundo Campazzo’s newly signed one-year contract is not guaranteed. Dallas added a veteran ball handler, and a friend of Luka Doncic, but kept the flexibility with the final spot on the list.

The key date to find out if the team coached by legendary point guard Jason Kidd will choose to keep Campazzo on its squad will be January 10, 2023. On that day, all players who are under contract in the NBA are guaranteed to complete the campaign with the franchise until the end of the season.

With this decision, Dallas reserves the opportunity to see the Argentine in training and on the field and say, in the near future, if he wants the Cordovan to be the 15th player on the roster or will seek new paths. It should be noted that, despite the fact that the league was launched, there are several veteran and highly experienced point guards who still do not have a team. Among the biggest names are those of Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Eric Bledsoe, Kris Dunn y Rajon Rondowho knew how to be an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and who was part of the Los Angeles Lakers squad that was crowned the best team in the season that resumed in the Orlando bubble in the middle of the pandemic.

The other surname that stands out from the rest is that of Kemba Walkeranother point guard with a past in Boston and who, after being traded from the New York Knicks to Detroit, was cut by the Pistons so that the experienced player could resolve his future with another team.

Doncic vs. Booker, in a duel between two of the best point guards in the NBA (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The premiere for Dallas was not the best. On their visit to Phoenix, they fell to the Suns 107-105 after leading by 22 points after the first two quarters of play. Newcomer Damion Lee was instrumental in the comeback and author of the winning shot with 10 seconds to go. In this way, the Arizona franchise took revenge for the defeat in game 7 in the semifinals of the Western Conference last season.

Doncic was the best in the Mavericks with 35 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists; while in the winner, the highlights went to the two Suns stars: Devin Booker (28 points and 9 assists) and Deandre Ayton (18 points and 10 rebounds).

