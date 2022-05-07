The detail of the National Team’s WhatsApp, the future at PSG and its relationship with Sampaoli: 8 reflections by Leo Paredes

The PSG flyer gave details of what the WhatsApp group is called and more

Leonard Paredes became one of the emblems of the Argentine team that he directs Lionel Scaloni. As part of the renewal of players after the failure in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the coach who took the place he left jorge sampaoli prompted the arrival of several footballers. And one of them was that of the former Boca midfielder, who today plays for Paris Saint Germain along with other Argentines like Lionel Messi y Angel Di Maria.

With less than 200 days left for the World Cup in Qatar, Paredes gave details of the intimacy experienced by the selected team on the way to the great soccer tournament. “We comment in the WhatsApp groups that we have how the draw was,” Leo said. Then, they asked him if they use the term in virtual chats “La Scaloneta”.

“We use it, but the coach doesn’t like it very much. He gets kind of awkward.”added the midfielder. At the same time, he confirmed that he is the administrator of the group that the players have and revealed what the name is. “I think the name stuck from when I put it together. It’s called ‘Copa America 2021’. They are the same ones from the cup, we did not change or add any of them”he confessed in the Versus segment of TyC Sports.

Beside Rodrigo De Paul, Paredes became one of the leaders of a squad that has Messi as its captain and reference. One of the keys in the arrival of Scaloni was to form a group that contains the Flea, something that was noted with the running of the process.

“An incredible group was put together, that when you are in your club you think ‘how much longer to see each other again’. You’re glad to be on the field, you want to put on your training shirt, you want to be drinking mate. It is something that was formed thanks to the coach as well and thanks to the quality of people that are also in the national team. I think it’s hard to have such a good time for a long time. We do not get tired of seeing each other every day, ”he added.

The midfielder, who earned the right to be one of the starters in the National Team, also had words of praise for the DT. “He put together an amazing group of people and players. She is always attentive, she talks a lot, she gets very close. If he has to fuck you up, he does it. If she has to get excited, she gets excited with you. In that sense, they and their entire coaching staff are very close, and that’s very important,” the 27-year-old footballer explained.

The midfielder of the Parisian team spoke of his future

In addition to talking about the present of the selected team, Paredes also referred to his future at PSG. With a current contract, but a few days before the end of the season, rumors in the local press place him far from the team that became champions of Ligue 1. Will he stay in Paris or change teams? Before the consultation, the Argentine was forceful: “All the markets are the same, we are used to it. I’m still here, I’m fine. The coach loves me, the club loves me. Where will i go?”he expressed.

Among other of his confessions, the former Boca confirmed that he would like to play for Real Madrid and also recalled his relationship with Jorge Sampaoli, who called him up during his time with the Argentine team, but did not call him up for the last World Cup.

“Better not say anything, then he sends me messages saying ‘Why did you say such a thing’, you don’t know what it is. I don’t have much to say about him, there are coaches who leave you good and bad things. The truth is that I don’t have good things to say, and I prefer to keep the bad things to myself”he claimed.

Other reflections by Leo Paredes:

– His fight with Agustín Orión in Boca: “The truth is that the first week, the first ten days, it hurt a lot because I didn’t want to have surgery. As I was very young, they did not want to operate on me, and the truth is that the first few days it hurt a lot. It was very swollen and it hurt a lot, the truth is that I suffered it”.

– Messi’s arrival at PSG: “We had seen him in Ibiza the day before, and he was leaving the next day to sign with his club, that was it. We still told him ‘Come with us’ but he told us ‘I already have everything arranged, I’ll travel tomorrow to sign’. Then I don’t know what happened on that trip to Barcelona, ​​because the same night he was going to sign the contract he told us that he was coming here”.

– The whistles to Messi in Paris: “When they whistled it I couldn’t believe it, these are things that we can’t handle but it really was crazy. He suffers because knowing what Leo is, what he generates and what he gives you, what he tries to do for the club and how he prepares, the truth is annoying”.

