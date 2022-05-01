The detail on the Manchester City page that gives a clue about the future of Julián Álvarez in River Plate

Julián Álvarez would be playing his last games at River Plate (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

One of the blows in the transfer market in South America was given by Manchester City, a club that acquired the services of one of the best young talents in the region. Is about Julian Alvarezfigure of River Plate and habitual summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine selection.

The 22-year-old striker is currently on loan at the Millionaire and the English club has the chance to incorporate him, payment through a figure close to 1.5 million euros, for the start of next season.

Julián Álvarez appears as one of the forwards of Manchester City

Although in Núñez they still maintain the illusion that the Spider can play the entire Copa Libertadores in the group commanded by Marcelo Gallardo, The Manchester City website gave a hint as to what the striker’s future will be in the next semester.

First of all, it should be noted that Álvarez already appears as one of the team’s attackers, since his profile -although still without an official image- appears alongside the Englishman Raheem Sterling, the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus and the Algerian Riyad Mahrez. The difference is that in the upper left margin he says the word “ceded”. The same goes for Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric (on loan from Turkey’s Adana Demirspor) and Netherlands defender Philippe Sandler (Feyenoord).

Manchester City reported that Julián Álvarez will join the English club in the European summer

The most important detail is observed in the Cordovan’s biography, since it indicates that he would join the Citizens for the European summer; so he could participate in the friendlies that the club will hold in Houston, United States.

“The young Argentine striker who has already made his debut with the Albiceleste senior team, signed a five and a half year contract. Julián will remain on loan at River Plate until the summer of 2022 ″, they reported. In this way, the striker would remain in River until the crosses of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Taking into account the taxes corresponding to the transfer and the amount that must be paid to Club Atalaya for training rights, an amount close to 17 million euros would enter the treasury of the Argentine club.

Julián Álvarez, who made his official debut at River Plate at the end of 2018, has played a total of 130 games (109 since the start), in which he contributed 41 goals and provided 28 assists. He also won six titles: an Argentine Cup, an Argentine Super Cup, a Professional League, a Champions Trophy, a Libertadores Cup and a South American Recopa.

KEEP READING:

The blunt decision that River Plate made with the partner that carried out discriminatory acts and the report that it sent to Conmebol for the incidents in Colo Colo

Conmebol fined River Plate for the racist act of a partner against Fortaleza fans

The debate over the “prohibited” title that a legislator asked for River Plate to be recognized: does it add up as an official one?