The detail that makes the new Alpine exclusive, the car with which Alonso will seek to return to victory in Formula 1

This decoration will be seen from the third date (@AlpineF1Team)

the team Alpine presented the missing car in the Formula 1 of 2022, the brand new A522 with which the French team will try to improve the fifth position in the Constructors’ World Championship, an important objective since in 2021 they achieved victory thanks to Esteban Ocon in Hungary. The car shines with a pink color that predominates for its main sponsor, but that decoration will only be used in the first two racessomething that distinguishes it from the rest of the squads.

The statement from the French squad informs that “work was carried out for 18 months on the construction of the new car, in a context of radical regulatory changes that will come into force in 2022”. It should be remembered that Alpine Belongs to Renault Group and that is why the team explains that there was “collaboration between the two factories that has been key to bringing the A522 to life”.

A new chassis was made and su combustion engine will be called RE22. The specifications and dimensions of the engine block have thus offered more freedom in the design of the bodywork to take full advantage of the new technical regulations and adapt to the new E10 fuel, marking a further step towards sustainable fuels in the category. The electric drive will be added to complement the hybrid technology used by the Máxima since 2014.

Presentation of the new A522, Alpine’s brand new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The pilots will continue to be Spanish Fernando Alonso and the French Esteban Ocon. Both will take the wheel of the A522 for a day of filming on Tuesday at the Autodromo de Barcelona-Catalunya before starting pre-season testing later in the week. The reserve driver will be Australian Oscar Piastri, who is the reigning Formula 2 champion.

Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi, stated that the team “is now stronger” and hopes that it is prepared for the future. “Our driver line-up is the perfect recipe to help deliver the results we want to achieve on track. In 2022 we want to show steady progress with comprehensive developments across all sites to ensure we are a title contender in the future. We are going in the right direction and we want to keep climbing to the top,” he commented.

The technical cadre of the Enstone factory will be directed by Pat Fry, as technical director; and Matt Harman. In Viry-Châtillon Bruno Famin will act as executive director of Alpine Racingresponsible for maximizing engine performance and its integration into the chassis.

The brand new Alpine A522 with the decoration of the first two competitions (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

“It’s good to be back and I’ve been working hard to get ready for the new season. The preparation has been long after the change in regulations was delayed (from 2021 to 2022) due to the pandemic”, said Alonso, who in 2021 achieved a podium in the Qatar Grand Prix. “We have a new engine and we are confident that we have done a good development for this new generation of cars… I hope that the new regulations will work and that we will have more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing this year,” he added.

Ocon, for his part, said he was “very excited, of course, not only to see the A522 for the first time, but to drive it for the first time this week.” “It is always a privilege to drive a new Formula 1 car for the first time as you know all the hard work that has been done behind the scenes at the two factories in Enstone and Viry, by all the talented people who work in the different departments,” he continued.

“That feeling and that responsibility is really unique and very special. I feel ready, I feel physically ready, so we are going to go out on the track and see what we have in hand this year”, concluded the Frenchman.

As indicated, the car will go out on track this Tuesday at the Catalan circuit, one day before the start of the first pre-season tests that will start this Wednesday and end on Friday.

MORE IMAGES OF THE ALPINE A522

Top angle with the number 14 worn by Alonso (@AlpineF1Team)

A522 Left Profile (@AlpineF1Team)

The back of the car (@AlpineF1Team)

The car and the Eiffel Tower in the background (Reuters)

The trompa of the galo single-seater (Reuters)

The French flag on the aerodynamic fin on the engine cover (Reuters)

The cockpit of the vehicle (Reuters)

