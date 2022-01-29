The detail that nobody observed in Chile-Argentina: what the lines used as pennants

Brief description of the video: The image that shows the sticks and bibs used by the attendees to replace their pennants in the Chile-Argentina match for the Qualifiers.

An unusual event occurred in the match in which Argentina beat Chile 2-1 for date 15 of the Qualifiers that was played at the Zorros del Desierto Stadium in Calama. The referee assistants of the Brazilian anderson daronco They had to improvise due to an oversight they had in the previous meeting. The detail seemed imperceptible, but it was exposed in one of the television broadcast cuts.

The judge was accompanied in the list by his compatriots Fabricio Vilarinho and Rodrigo Figueiredo. The fourth official was Flavio Rodrigues. In the VAR, the actions were in charge of Rafael Traci and Pericles Bassols. When they arrived in the Chilean city they had everything ready, but before going to the stadium two of them made a mistake that they later fixed as best they could in order to be in the match.

The protagonists of the story were the assistant judges, Vilarinho and Figueiredo, who before heading to the court they forgot the pennants in the hotel. They realized the error when they were already in the stadium, with the aggravating circumstance that they were there with just enough time to try to solve the problem and be able to act in the match.

The arrow indicates the alternative used by the line judges when the flags were forgotten at the hotel (TV capture)

In this framework of uncertainty, they considered an alternative and ended up using it. They both asked for two sticks and they tied two refractory yellow breastplates. Infobae He agreed to the data and despite the fact that the transmission did not focus directly on the line judges, there was a moment that allowed him to testify what happened.

It was 19 minutes into the first half when the match was stopped due to an infraction suffered by Ángel Di María, the author of the first goal and that put Argentina at an advantage. While Fideo stayed on the ground, it was possible to see how one of the line judges had the stick in his hand and the bib that replaced the pennant can be seen.

What happened drew attention, since they are referees who are used to a string of matches and have great experience, but this time the situation led them to look for an improvised “plan B” to be able to go out on the field of play and assist to the head judge.

The wizard with the stick and the bib (TV capture)

In any case, the two linesmen managed to fulfill their task despite the detail they had in the match. It also helped that there weren’t any key plays that generated controversy over advanced positions or any instance where the head judge had to go to them.

An arbitration by Daronco was poor, since he was unable to contain the physical approach, the hit and the foul. His permissive attitude allowed Chile players to stay on the field or be booked late. For example, Thumb should have been expelled by a push and stomp. The Brazilian was assisted by the fact that there were no plays discussed in the areas.

This Thursday was a key match for the Chileans who lost, finished seventh and complicated their chances to return to a World Cup after eight years, after their participation in Brazil 2014. On Tuesday they will have revenge in their visit to Bolivia. While Argentina consolidated its good moment beyond the forced absences such as that of its captain, Lionel Messi. The albiceleste team captured a victory with authority, extended the undefeated to 28 matches and in their next match they will host Colombia in Córdoba.

