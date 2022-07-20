The details of Adriano Emperador: the documentary series that reviews the life of the former Brazilian soccer player

The former Brazilian soccer player has his own documentary



This Tuesday, Infobae participated in the press conference Emperor Hadrianthe new series of Paramount+ that traces the life and career of the Brazilian who shone in the national team and in the Inter of Milanamong other clubs. This three-episode documentary will show in a unique way how the former striker managed to stand out in European football until the death of his father had such an impact on him that he was unable to maintain his level.

Hadrian, emerged from the lower Flamengolanded in Europe in 2001 to wear the jersey of the Inter Milano. After going on loan to other teams like Fiorentina y Parmain 2004 he settled in the Milanese team and scored 12 goals in 18 games before leaving for the America Cup who conquered with Brazil by winning the final against none other than the Argentina for penalties. In that duel, he scored the 2-2 draw in the 93rd minute.

Unfortunately for him, in August of that year, at his peak, he learned of his father’s death. Infobae He consulted him about how that moment affected him: “It was before a friendly match against Juventus, in preseason. I arrived and they told me: ‘Your mother wants to talk to you’. I knew it was something related to my father, he had some health problems and he was a hardhead, he didn’t take the medicines as he should. But it was worse than he imagined, he unfortunately passed away”.

Hadrian’s new series

At that time, the striker shared the room with the Pupi Zanetti. I stayed with him because He is a person who supported me a lot and was with me talking a lot. Everyone knows what it’s like when you lose a loved one. It’s very hard, but thank God my father is better than us now and he’s watching over me.” Adriano coincided at Inter Milan with several Argentines such as Zanetti, Julio Cruz, Esteban Cambiasso and Walter Samuel, among others. For this reason, he has a special affection for Argentina: “I always got along well with the Argentine players, I always got along very well with them. But I have affection for the Argentine public, it is a country that has people I love very much, ”he commented.

The death of his father was a turning point in his life because he had to assume the responsibility of taking care of his sisters and his mother and on the pitch he never regained his level. In 2009 he returned to Brazil to put on the Flamengo shirt and left aside the big hotels to return to live in the most humble neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, just as he does today: “I left the favela and was Emperor in Italy. The fact of going back to the favela, of taking a few steps back, was a decision that I made thinking a lot. I needed to go back to my roots.”

Also participating in the conference Susanna Lira, director of the series that will have 3 episodes: “The story of the loss of her father is a turning point in her life. It all has to do with what marked him forever. He has a very key family support. He is a man who must be understood, I hope we can show the public who this child was, where he came from, how he cares for his family and how there are many people who depend on him”. In this sense, she argued: “The goal of the series is to translate Adriano.”

The production will be released on July 21, exclusively by Paramount+. Is docuseries recalls the trajectory of the life of one of the legends of Brazilian football through decisive events, narrated by the athlete himself. The production brings together three episodes Adriano’s stories, as well as archive material with his conquests, his personal and family struggles and, above all, the love he always felt for his origins. From the boy who grew up in one of the largest favelas in Brazil, Vila Cruzeiro in Rio de Janeiro, to becoming a soccer idol who rejected millionaire contracts, prestige and fortune in order to return to his origins.

