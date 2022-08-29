The details of Peque Schwartzman’s fun practice with Ben Stiller in the US Open preview that went viral

Diego Schwartzman and Ben Stiller at the US Open

A new edition of the US Open began and this weekend the various participants carried out their last training sessions, including Diego Schwartzman, one of the nine Argentines who are part of the fourth and last Grand Slam of the season. In the preview, El Peque had a luxury guest, the well-known actor Ben Stillerwho broke out in vice playing a match with tennis player number 16 in the ATP Rankings.

“With a special guest, closing Sunday with Ben Stiller,” the athlete wrote on his Instagram account in a post with a video that went viral with more than 71 thousand likes and 300 comments. In the images, Peque is seen very smiling with the protagonist of “My Girlfriend’s Family” and “A Night at the Museum”, among other hits on the big screen.

In the talk they were noticed with a lot of chemistry, although it should be remembered that Diego met Stiller two years ago, when he witnessed the Argentine’s match for the quarterfinals against Rafael Nadalwho ended up winning and advancing to the semifinals.

In the dialogue this Sunday, it was heard that Stiller proposed to Schwartzman to play as a team against two other people. “Ben, Ben, Ben, Ben!” Was the cry that fell from the stands. Both Little and Juan Ignacio Chela, coach of the tennis player who makes his debut at the New York event this Monday, they rallied for a few minutes with the actor before the spectators who went to see him train Peque and met a Hollywood figure. From there the flashes did not stop falling. Once they finished they were applauded.

In addition, Schwartzman added stories on said social network with other photos and videos of the moment he shared in his last practice that had this unmissable anecdote and was a note of color before the start of the US Open.

Stiller usually goes to see Peque in his games in the United States and in the fun moment they shared, he appears taking a photo of the Buenos Aires tennis player. Before the emblematic North American tournament they also came to support Peque, Emanuel Ginobili and the comedian Martin Bossy.

The US Open is a very special event for Argentines due to the triumphs of William Vilas (1977), Gabriela Sabatini (1990) y Juan Martin del Potro (2009). The other eight Argentines competing in this edition are Nadia Podoroska, Federico Delbonis, Facundo Bagnis, Francisco Cerundolo, Thomas Etcheverry, Pedro Cachin and Sebastian Baez.

Schwartzman will face American Jack Sock (108th), former number 8 in the ATP rankings. This year the tournament will have Spanish as its main attraction Rafael Nadalbut will not have the Serbian Novak Djokovic and will mark the farewell among the ladies of the American champion Serena Williams.

The contest that will be played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis complex, in the New York neighborhood of Queen’s, on a cement surface, will have only one member of the Big Three: Rafael Nadalholder of the record of 22 Grand Slam titles, since they will not be Absentwho won 21, and neither did the Swiss Roger Federer, third with 20.

