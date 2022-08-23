The details of the conversation between Cristiano Ronaldo and the mother of the boy whose cell phone he broke: “He is arrogant”

Cristiano Ronaldo throws a cell phone at a fan

One of the scenes left by the irregular campaign of the Manchester United on the Premier League 2021/22 was the Cristiano Ronaldo throwing on the ground the cell phone of a fan of the Everton. What the Portuguese never imagined were the problems that this action generated for him and to this day he is still dealing with the conflict. After the punishment for the Portuguese by the Justice was known, the mother of the injured child appeared in the media to criticize the footballer.

Sarah Kellymother of Jacob Harding, admitted that he plans to take legal action against CR7 after having had a telephone conversation with the striker for ten minutes. She recounted that one day after the attack, a man listed as “Sergio” and claiming to be Ronaldo’s personal agent called her with an offer to meet the player at the Red Devils.

Once the offer was rejected, he was insisted on but his position was unshakeable: “I told him, ‘The answer is no.’ I hung up and was shaking and crying. I felt intimidated. How dare they?”Sarah explained in dialogue with the site The Mirror in a talk in which she also said that the same man called her again two days later saying that Cristiano wanted to talk to her personally.

Sarah came out to defend her son in the British media (Photo: The Mirror)

“The phone rang again and a man said: ‘Hello, I’m Cristiano Ronaldo'”Sarah declared before cataloging the soccer player as the “Most arrogant man I have ever spoken to”. Kelly admitted that she had several crosses with the star during the conversation. “She asked me if I would like to come down and meet her family. He said, ‘I’m not a bad father.’ I told him, ‘I never said you were a bad father,’” she added.

However, the mother of the young Everton fan detailed the moment Ronaldo made her angry: “He never referred to Jacob by name either, he was always ‘the boy.’ ‘I know the boy has problems’, he told me. And I replied: ‘He has no problem, he has a disability, you are the one with the problem’ ”.

At that moment, Sarah interpreted that CR7 wanted to victimize himself. She “she said ‘I’m sorry,’ but then she added, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong.’ He said he hadn’t ‘kicked, killed or hit anyone’. That lit my fire, I was furious and my heart was pounding and I said: ‘So hitting my son’s hand and bruising it isn’t hurting anyone?’”she explained furiously.

The Portuguese was upset by the number of offenses he received from Everton players (Photo: Reuters)

Given Kelly’s constant refusals, the player would have tried to explain to him that they were not going to win a legal battle if they started it. He “he said he didn’t want it in the media or in the press or in court. He said that he had a good legal team, that he would win and that he would fight me to the end.who knew how to play with the media”, he continued about the talk.

At one point during the minute phone conversation, Sarah revealed that he told her how he had been charged with rape and tax offenses. “This was a police investigation and I was a witness. I felt intimidated and angry that they had given him my number. I am absolutely disgusted that he got away with it. It hasn’t even replaced my son’s phone. I am afraid to leave the house, always looking over my shoulder. They made us pass for the criminals and Ronaldo for the innocent victim, “concluded Jacob’s mother.

It is worth remembering that andThe Manchester United footballer hit Jacob Harding’s hand, a 14-year-old boy, who was filming him on his mobile phone after his team’s loss to Everton last season. Christian received a “conditional reprimand” after having agreed to pay compensation, the amount of which has not yet transpired.

KEEP READING:

“Totally blank”: Cristiano Ronaldo ignored the former footballer live who had pointed out that “no club wants him”

Casemiro revealed why he decided to leave Real Madrid and the message Toni Kroos sent him at 4 in the morning

The key role of Sergio Ramos in a PSG overshadowed by the trident Neymar-Messi-Mbappé