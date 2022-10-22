The details of the draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup: pots, venues, date, time and TV

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will run from July 20 to August 20 next

The Women’s World Cup 2023 that they will organize Australia y New Zealand will go from July 20 to August 20, but this Saturday, October 22, the draw will be held that will determine how the eight groups of the World Cup that includes the Argentine national team, Brazil y Colombia as confirmed representatives for South America.

After the last edition organized by France in 2019 with 24 teams, this will be the first World Cup in the women’s branch with 32 countries divided into zones of four teams each, who will meet their next rivals in the draw that will take place in the Aotea Centrelocated in the New Zealand city of Auckland,

These three South American teams will be joined by the United States, Canada, Jamaica and Costa Rica, which already have their ticket in the American arena, but there are still three more classified for the World Cup to be defined. These quotas will be defined by means of a playoff that will take place from February 17 to 23 next in New Zealand.

The Argentine women’s team has never been able to pass the first round in its three participations in World Cups, although in the last edition it managed to score points and was at the door

The representatives of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) will be Paraguay y Chilewhile Haiti, Cameroon, China Taipei, Papua New Guinea, Panama, Portugal, Senegal y Thailand They are also already qualified for the playoffs for the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Due to this uncertainty, multiple teams from the same confederation or continent will be prevented from sharing a group if possible. Europa It will be the exception to the rule because it has 11 direct qualifiers (it could be 12 if Portugal advances in the Repechage). As a minimum, there will be one European in each group and two as a maximum.

The evening that will be broadcast by FIFA+ and which can be followed live from the World Cup channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in New Zealand (3:30 a.m. in Argentina). Next, we detail the schedules for the American region:

• Mexico: 1:30 hours;

• Peru: 1:30 hours;

• Colombia: 1:30 hours;

• Chile: 3:30 hours;

• Uruguay: 3:30 hours;

• Bolivia: 2:30 hours;

• Paraguay: 3:30 hours;

• Ecuador: 1:30 hours;

• Venezuela: 2:30 hours;

• USA (Miami): 2:30 a.m.

There will be four drums, but the first one will have the peculiarity that New Zealand y Australia they will have balls of different colors and positions A1 and B1 will be distributed, respectively. The six best placed in the latest update of the FIFA Women’s Ranking will be added (United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France y spain).

The remaining three pots will be distributed as follows:

Bomb 2: Canada, Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China, Republic of Korea.

Bomb 3: Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Jamaica..

Bomb 4: Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia and the three qualifiers from the playoffs.

Two of the eight people who will collect the balls will be sports personalities from the organizing countries, such as the New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-SynnottOlympic gold medalist in snowboarding, and Australian Cate CampbellTriple Olympic gold medalist in swimming. They will be joined by former players Maia Jackman -New Zealand- and Julie Dolan -Australian-, former players Ian Wright -English-, Gilberto Silvachampion with Brazil in the 2002 World Cup, the American Alexi Lalas and the Cameroonian Geremi.

The event will be led by Carli Lloydtwo-time champion in the last two World Cups 2015 and 2019 with the United States – maximum winner with 4 -, together with the journalist Amanda Davies. On the eve of the draw, it was Lloyd herself who was in charge of highlighting the new format of the competition: “With the expanded format in 2023, the football world will be looking to Auckland with even greater anticipation this Saturday. The FIFA Women’s World Cup will see the participation of new nations, so It makes me very happy to be part of a draw that will bring a smile to faces from all corners of the planet”.

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantinowill say present at the ceremony along with 800 other guests that will include the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardernand the Australian Minister for Sport, Anika Wells. These personalities will attend a draw that will determine the steps to follow in each selection, since they will know in which of the 10 venues their World Cup participation should begin. Next, we review them:

-Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

-Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaida, Australia

– Australia Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

-Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia

-Sydney Football Stadium, Sídney, Australia

-Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

-Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, Nueva Zelanda

-Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

-Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand

-Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, Nueva Zelanda

The World Cup will be the first in history to feature 32 teams.

This step will also be very important for the fans, who will know in which redoubts their teams will play in order to purchase tickets in each match they wish to watch. Tickets will cost $20 Australian/New Zealand dollars (AUD/NZD) for adults and $10 for children, which in the US conversion drops to $12 and $6, respectively. Here, you can request all the information for the purchase of tickets.

The Women’s World Cups began in 1991 in China and 2023 will mark the ninth edition of its history. The United States is the top winner with four titles. Germany follows with two trophies, while Japan and Norway share the remaining two.

Keep reading:

The curious case of the only team that still does not have shirts to play the World Cup in Qatar

World Cup Qatar 2022, LIVE: all the news of the most prestigious tournament on the planet

Attentive, Scaloni: Poland published a preliminary list of 47 summoned for the World Cup in Qatar