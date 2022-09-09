The details of the millionaire “Battle of the United Kingdom” that Tyson Fury dreams of having against Anthony Joshua

November 26 and December 3 are the estimated dates for the confrontation

The champion of the world Tyson Fury publicly presented the long-awaited challenge to face Anthony Joshua in what he himself cataloged as the “Battle of the UK”in which the boxing belt of the heavyweights of the CMB. The rumors of the possible confrontation have been going on for several years and, with the second consecutive defeat of AJ against the ukrainian Oleksandr Usykthe possibility of the duel becoming a reality is closer than ever.

The Gipsy King He had announced in April that he was going to fulfill the promise he made to his wife to retire from boxing. However, in recent weeks he showed on social networks that he has returned to training to once again get into a ring. “I think everyone has heard that I am going to fight in the next few months”Fury explained in a video addressed to the former champion from his Instagram profile.

And he added about it: “Anthony Joshua, I know you just lost a fight with Usyk and that you are without belts right now. I would like to give you the opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight world championship and lineal championship in the next few months. You’re coming off a 12-round fight, so you’re fit, you’re ready. I’ll give you a few months.”

Joshua fell twice in a row with Oleksandr Usyk (Photo: Reuters)

The Ukrainian revealed after the fight in Jeddah that he was only interested in a fight with Fury. A short time later, local media reported that the champion would take a break until 2023 to start preparing for his next matchup. “A UK battle for the WBC world heavyweight championship. Let me know if you are interested, if not, I will choose another opponent.”Tyson concluded in his nets and with a defiant smile on his face.

The king claimed that his team booked tentative dates in Wembley y Cardiff for a possible collision with Anthony Joshua after discarding the possibility of fighting in the Old Trafford of Manchester United. The WBC heavyweight champion handed over the mantle to his compatriot in an attempt to finally give fans the fight they’ve been clamoring for.

Fury and Joshua had a deal to fight in Saudi Arabia in August 2021, which would have been a unification of the top three heavyweight titles. But the plans collapsed after an American judge ruled that the Deontay Wilder rematch should take place.

Although he promised his wife to retire from boxing, Fury returned to training for the possible clash with Joshua (Photo: Reuters)

While the 34-year-old veteran was able to defeat the Bronze Bomber, Joshua lost his titles to Oleksandr Usyk and fell back to the Ukrainian in last month’s rematch.. That seemed to spell the end of Joshua’s run at the top of the heavyweight game, but Fury offered a shot at his WBC belt to turn his career around.

Fury has made his proposals public on social media and explained why he has come forward with a 60/40 offer, while adding that the spots have been provisionally booked. “We had the Manchester United football ground booked for November 12, but they say it’s too early. Even better, we have Wembley booked for November 26 and if he doesn’t want that, I even have December 3 in Cardiffso choose your dossier ”, he added about the possible locations of the confrontation.

It’s worth remembering that Wembley was the site of Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte in April, while Cardiff played host to Joshua’s 2018 victory against Joseph Parker. Due to the upcoming winter months, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff may be the preferred option due to being able to become in a closed environment thanks to the roof mechanism.

Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium is planted as the main stadium to host the fight (Photo: Reuters)

The fight could reach a bag that so far is incalculable in the words of Frank Warrenpromoter of confrontation. “The way we want it to work is that Tyson insists that the fight has to be made in the UK. So it has to work. He wants to fight here and give the British fans a show. It will offer a significant entrance because there is a lot of interest from the British public and it will break all pay-per-view records. What it generates is what it is worth, today it is impossible to project the figures”he explained in a chat with TalkSport.

And the businessman closed about it: “Personally, I think I could reach two million purchases to see the fight. November is a time of year when there really is only one option and that is Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium. But the reality is that a lot of money is being left to do it in the UK.”

