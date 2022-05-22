The details of the millionaire contract that Kylian Mbappé agreed to continue at PSG

Kylian Mbappé will sign a new contract until 2025 (Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) He closed the season with what he wanted most. The Champions League?, no: the continuity of Kilyan Mbappe. After months of negotiations and mixed versions, the 23-year-old striker made his continuity with the French team official until 2025 and He thus closed the doors to Real Madridat least for now.

As reported by the main European portals, since the beginning of the year the footballer, called to be the great star of world football in the next decade, has held open negotiations with the French club to extend his bond and with the Spanish team, which wanted to sign him. as his new great figure and who had even been promised the number 7 shirt worn by his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

A week ago, Mbappé himself had publicly acknowledged that he had “almost” made a decision and, as published by the site The Team, this was communicated this same Saturday morning, before the meeting between PSG and Metz in which its continuity was announced. This election, which sparked a scandal in Spain, has several reasons behind it that go beyond sports.

The thing is Real Madrid and PSG had promised him similar goals in terms of football: win the Champions League and be a key player in the team. Given this, both offered succulent contracts and the newspaper L’Equipe published details of which he finally accepted. According to the information, The player would go on to receive a salary of 50 million euros net per year, which makes him the player with the best salary on the squad.

Until now, Neymar led the ranking with almost 49 million, followed by Lionel Messi, with 40.5 million, as revealed by this same medium in March of this year. But that’s not all, since for the simple fact of having agreed to continue, a bonus of 100 million euros will be paid. His new bond will last until 2025, so it will be three more seasons that he will continue to wear the PSG shirt, although once that period has expired he can request an extension under the same conditions for another two years.

Mbappé’s renewal announcement at PSG

On the other hand, one of the most tense points of these months of negotiation would have been related to the footballer’s image rights. Usually, these tend to be subject to the club in various aspects, but here Mbappé would have been granted that 100% of the income from his image be deposited in his bank account. It is here where Real Madrid would have said no.

Beyond the money, there were other key points. One of them was the intervention of the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who, seeing that his top star could escape free to shine in Spain, intervened himself in the conversations. To such an extent would this have happened that The Team confirms a meeting between the Qatari businessman and the soccer player’s mother, Fayza Lamari, in Doha. There, the manager would have reminded him how important Kiki is for the club and for France.

Obviously, the millionaire renovation of Mbappé will have (or already has) its consequences. Ángel Di María and Keylor Navas have been the first to be sacrificed and will continue their careers at other clubs starting next season. The same would happen with the Argentine Mauro Icardi and several other players who have not had enough filming in the last campaign.

Meanwhile, in Spain they will try to dynamite all this. The League announced that it will file a “complaint” against PSG to defend “the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability”, before the UEFAthe administrative and tax authorities of France and before the competent bodies of the European Union.

According to journalist Josep Pedrerol, from the television program The beach bar, Mbappe sent a WhatsApp message to the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, to inform you of your decision. “I’m sorry for what happened in the last few days. They have broken the illusion that you had since childhood. I wish you the best ”, the boss of the white box would have responded.

For his part, the young wonder celebrated in style on Saturday by scoring a hat-trick against Metz at the end of Ligue 1, a tournament that crowned champion PSG. After the meeting there was a party in the Parque de los Príncipes and there was also space for the tribute to Di María. However, for next season the fans hope that the squad will not settle for this trophy since the great goal of all is the Champions League.

KEEP READING:

The disconsolate cry of Ángel Di María after his goal in the game of his farewell to PSG

Outrage in Spain because Mbappé rejected Real Madrid: “It’s an insult to football”

The best memes after the announcement of the renewal of Kylian Mbappé with PSG

The Spanish League will denounce PSG for the renewal of Mbappé: the explosive statement