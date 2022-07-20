The details of the new regime inside the PSG dressing room and the change it generated in the Mbappé-Neymar relationship

The new rules within the PSG squad brought Kylian Mbappé and Neymar closer (REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon)

After the list of expendables within the squad was officially announced, in which the presence of Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Rafinha, Layvin Kurzawa and Julian Draxler stand out, in Paris Saint Germain have in mind to go ahead with their deep renovation plan.

After a new setback in the Champions League, the institution’s great obsession for several years, the club made the important decision to change several of its main heads with the landings of the Portuguese Luis Campos as sports advisor and the French Christophe Galtier as coach in replacement of the Brazilian Leonardo and the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, respectively.

In addition to reducing the number of professional soccer players within the squad, the idea is to implement a new regimen within the locker roomsomething that brought Campos success during his time in Monaco (French champion and semifinalist of the 2017 Champions League) or Lille (French champion 2021).

Luis Campos promotes changes within the PSG locker room (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

As reported LeParisien, his method”consists of restructuring a workforce, creating a bond between mensign up for a short period – two or three seasons – and put an end to bad behavior by establishing a framework understood and respected by all”.

Before leaving for Japan to carry out part of the preseason, the newspaper reports that some of the changes promoted by the Portuguese at the Camp des Loges began to be noticed. One of the first changes of habit is the one that marks that soccer players must go to the training center to have breakfast together. In addition, after participating in the training, they will meet for lunch. No one can leave the establishment before having shared the midday meal with their companions. They seek to create a group spirit and place the collective above the individual. Campos seeks to abolish the clans, since before the South Americans, the French and the rest of the Europeans were separated.

The aforementioned medium also it echoes that in practice the complicit smiles between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé reappearedafter a series of rumors came to light that marked a distance between the two.

This new regime within the locker room is in the same line as the words outlined by Christophe Galtier in the last few hours: “There will be rules of life that will be established and that I will present to the group. There will be some things negotiable, some non-negotiable. I will exchange with the players because you have to take into account the extra-sporting obligations of the players, but very precise rules will have to be respected. They will have to compromise. And, whoever the player is, if he doesn’t have valid reasons not to respect them, he’ll step aside on his own. It will happen naturally. We are not in the army either. I will never make a decision without taking into account the opinion of others. The most important thing is that my president and my sporting director follow me”.

He also stressed that “a locker room needs justice and justice is valid for everyone” and that “the discipline of the group is the basis of success”. On the other hand, he warned that “this is an issue on which my president insisted a lot: the discipline of the group.”

KEEP READING:

Messi acted as Neymar’s translator in Japan: the comical moment of the presentation of the PSG stars in Tokyo

PSG announced the signing of the “new Henry” and Icardi’s future in France is unknown

Profound changes in PSG: the list of expendables was known and the DT announced “disciplinary rules” in the locker room