The details of the new show of touches and surpasses between Verstappen and Hamilton in the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia of Formula 1

The Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix had it all: fight for the tip, controversy, touches and risky maneuvers, all in charge of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who maintain a long-term fight for the title, to the point that they were even at the top of the championship, although the Dutchman has the advantage of having one more victory than the Englishman.

The maximum tension began at the third start, where Verstappen jumped from third place to first place and at the first corner he met Hamilton.

Later Lewis went for it all, and at turn 37, he ran into Verstappen as he reached the first corner. Meters ahead, the Dutchman dropped his speed in a surprising way and the Englishman could not avoid the touch and was left with the right front wing damaged. “This guy is crazy!” Hamilton yelled. Even Red Bull boss Christian Horner got upset with his driver: “You shouldn’t have done that, Max,” he told him.

Hours later the International Automobile Federation (FIA) decided sanction Verstappen with 10 seconds since telemetry confirmed that came to a sudden stop when touched by Hamilton. Although that penalty did not change the final second place in Jeddah. In addition, they took two points from the Super license.

The moment when Verstappen slowed down and Hamilton couldn’t avoid the touch

Then, on the 43rd turn, Verstappen let Hamilton pass, whom he surpassed again, but at that moment the sports commissioners warned the Dutchman of a five-second penalty for another maneuver where Max went through an external area of ​​the runway and the authorities considered that he cut off the road.

With this panorama Verstappen gave the position to Hamilton to avoid another penalty and then both fought no longer for the first position, but for the lap record that provides an additional point. Lewis got that unit and by the 25 that the victory grants, he caught up with Max at the top of the championship. However, the Dutchman appears at the top because he has a victory plus 9, against 8 of his rival.

The victory was left for Hamilton who added the third in a row: Sao Paulo, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The championship will be decided in Abu Dhabi in a week, at the Yas Marina Circuit, and whoever wins will be world champion. Otherwise, if none of them score points, the champion will be Verstappen because they will tie the tie by number of victories.

The instance in which Verstappen let him pass to Hamilton, who then regained command for the five-second penalty to Max

The high tension that Verstappen and Hamilton drag heralds an end with everything for the definition of the title next week. The best possible scenario, which was equality in points, was fulfilled. With this panorama, Mercedes’ English knows that he has nothing to lose and that only victory serves him. While the Dutch will not serve to finish second.

The fight between the two drivers this season is epic no matter where you look at it. They are rivals who showed their credentials and the rivalry was strengthened with the running of a championship that passed very quickly because of how attractive it is.

The conductive quality of both is so high that it is not necessary to see them fighting hand to hand, but when they fight -for case- for the lap record that grants an additional point. That happened today as Verstappen knew that if Hamilton succeeded, they were even in score. The two took motorsport to another level in 2021. The sport and the public, thankful.

