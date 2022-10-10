The details of the “World Pact” of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé to put aside the differences in PSG amid the latent tension

Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi signed the “peace pipe” at PSG with the aim of reaching the Qatar World Cup well (REUTERS)

The Paris Saint Germain would not be going through a moment of full harmony in its squad and the top figures of the French champion team are trying to live together as best they can 41 days before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the great goal that lies ahead Kylian Mbappe, Neymar y Lionel Messi.

As pointed out Brandthe three stars of PSG have decided to implement a pact to appease the strained relationship that goes through the locker room, especially with Neymar and Mbappé, who do not go through the same tune. In fact, the Brazilian attacker avoided responding on several occasions about living with the best footballer of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The team of Christophe Galtier He comes from a goalless draw against Reims as a visitor for the tenth date of Ligue 1 and again the flashes pointed against Mbappé and their war of egos with Neymar and Messi. But that divided dressing room keeps the distances under the rug in a “pact” in order to add victories in the Champions League and reach the World Cup in optimal conditions, free from toxic thoughts.

The faces of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé during the PSG training session before the Champions League match (Reuters)

Mbappé does not seem to be enthusiastic about the return of the Messi-Neymar duo, as he demonstrated with various attitudes on the field of play. Symptoms that the group is not as united as it was once stated. A heavy climate, in the midst of the Brazilian’s ‘likes’ to messages against the Frenchman on social networks.

As published by the newspaper Brand, Messi intervened in a confrontation in the PSG dressing room between Neymar and Mbappé with the intention of calming the waters knowing the goals that come to each one. Inside the dressing rooms, the duo that shared the front in Barcelona, ​​together with the Italian Marco Verrati and the brazilian marquinhosThey have their group. On the other side is the best paid on campus with Sergio Ramos as a hillside

Lionel Messi spoke about his relationship with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé at PSG

Beyond having his head in Qatar 2022, where Mbappé wants to repeat the title with France, PSG has the Champions League ahead of him, his main obsession. Tomorrow he will have a key duel in Paris before Benfica for the fourth date of Group H that both lead with 7 points. And without Messi, who will rest due to physical problems.

What worries the directors of PSG at this time is to have their figures lined up and, if there are problems, that they do not transcend the field of play. They also know that their main star, Mbappé, must be comfortable and happy within the squad. That will be the great challenge to close the season.

