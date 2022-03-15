The devastating image of one of the greatest promises of Ukrainian football locked in a bunker and with his pregnant wife

Georgiy Sudakov is in a bunker with his partner while waiting for the birth of his first daughter

“The impressions are only positive, I am happy. This is a new step into the future. I am very happy with the signing, I hope I can do what is best for the club”

The phrase was said just a month ago by George Sudakovat the end of his new link as a footballer of the Shakhtar Donetsk. Today, the player is with his family in his Ukraine hometown, sheltered in a bunker while Russia continues its attacks on military and civilian targets.

The 19-year-old midfielder is one of the most promising players in his country to the point that he has already played some games for the senior team and aspired to be able to become a key part of the team to help with the goal of qualifying for the world de Qatar which starts in November. However, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, his future as a professional is a mystery.

This week it was the Spanish coach Ferdinand Valente, who works at the head of the Shakhtar second team, who spoke sadly about Sudakov’s present. “He was the greatest talent I trained in my lifea, 20 years old, international for Ukraine, recently renewed contract until 2026 with Shakhtar; a fantastic human being waiting to be the father of a girl with his wife, Lisa. Dreams to fulfill, snatched away by a bunker for a senseless war. Yes, I cry and pray for this couple and for all the young players and friends I left behind in a Ukraine that made me happy for two years. My heart is broken…” she wrote in a social media post.

Georgiy Sudakov, here scoring alongside Marcos Antonio, is one of the great promises of Ukrainian football (Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Valente was consulted by the Portuguese Agency about what you know about Sudakov and he did not hesitate to affirm that he is one of the best soccer players he has seen in his life: “He is a kid with enormous potential, even to play for Barcelona or Manchester City. FHe was the biggest talent I’ve ever trained and he’s one of the strongest connections I have.”. But, the moment where he broke down was when recounting the last talk he had with the midfielder: “On my cell phone I keep a photo before the conflict of him and his girlfriend, who is pregnant, happy about it, and a while ago he sent me another one of them stuck in a bunker and sad. Every time I see it again, tears come to my eyes.”.

The devastating image of the footballer with his partner locked in a bunker has quickly gone viral because it helps to understand how the Russian attacks have changed the lives of millions of people forever and without warning. Sudakovwho until a month ago gave interviews recounting his joy at having renewed his contract with Shakhtarnow spends his days locked several meters underground and waiting for the end of the conflict, while waiting for the birth of his daughter.

Valente did not give details of why Sudakov stayed in Ukrainebut he was relieved to learn that several youngsters he coached were able to escape: “Fortunately, another 15 players that I trained at Shakhtar and now play for Mariupol are out of the country, as they were doing pre-season in Turkey, after the winter break, when the war started”.

