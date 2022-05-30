The devastating knockout of Gervonta Davis to retain the lightweight title and remain undefeated in the world of boxing

american boxer Gervonta Davis found the right punch at a time when the fight was getting complicated, and knocked out on Saturday Roland Romero with a devastating left hand in the sixth round to retain his lightweight title and remain undefeated.

The chilling punch and final came when Romero had launched a flip close to a corner, neglecting the guard. Hit in the head, the boxer of Cuban descent fell forward, bounced off the ropes and went to the canvas.

How could he Rolly Romero sat up, but as he continued to stagger and disregard the instructions given to him, referee David Field chose to safeguard his integrity and ended hostilities.

Davis (27-0 with 25 knockouts), 27, had not scored a knockout in his previous victory, something that had only happened once before in his career.

Gervonta Davis took the right blow to knock out his rival (Getty)

During the run-up, ROmero was in charge of heating the environment ahead of the fight that took place at the Barclays Center, noting that the champion in three divisions was not so dangerous, but rather vulnerable.

If there was a weakness, Davis knew how to correct it. He seemed to hurt his left arm, missing a powerful punch in the fifth episode. In the next one he did not fail and finished the duel with a southpaw that ended up taking away the unbeaten record from his rival, who was defeated for the first time in 15 fights as a professional.

The electrifying finale marked the return of the big boxing cards to Brooklyn, where Davis won his first title in 2017. The boxer from Maryland drew 18,970 spectators, an arena record for a fight.

The latest relevant boxing performance at Barclays it had been held before the pandemic.

Gervonta Davis remained undefeated and retained the title (Getty)

The lawsuit should have been held in December, but the challenger was removed from the show while an accusation against him was investigated for alleged sexual assault. Davis finally faced the Mexican Isaac Cruz, whom he defeated by unanimous decision. That was the first time since 2015 that he did not knock out his rival.

After the intervention of the justice system, no charges were filed against Romeroso that the fight was carried out with many dimes and diretes in the previous one. Davis He was so exasperated by Romero’s criticism that he pushed him off the stage at Friday’s weigh-in.

Romero he had insisted he would finish Davis in one round. But the only significant blows in those first three minutes were dealt in the stands, during a brawl between fans.

In the second inning, Romero landed some good shots, but missed an opportunity to mount a good attack by pushing Davis, who fell to the canvas in a struggle. The fight looked pretty even after four rounds. Davis seemed on track for his best performance in the fifth, when he winced from the apparent injury. It is unknown what the problem was, but it did not last long.

(With information from AP)