The devastating statistic that plays against Pablo Guede’s Xolos in Liga MX

One of the big problems for the Xolos de Tijuana of Argentine Pablo Guede is the lack of a goal in their matches (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

One of the big problems for Xolos from Tijuana from the Argentine Pablo Guede it is the lack of goal in their matches. Since the last tournament, the frontiers They have only scored 12 times in Liga MX since last July.

Miguel Sansores, new forward of the institution, indicated that the reason for the wet gunpowder It would be due to the lack of confidence in their players. However, he assured that the bad taste in the mouth will end when the goal shouts return to the team.

“I think they have been dragging several games where the results were not given, but I think it happens through trust of each one of us. When the first goal falls, the others will come “The Mexican mentioned in a press conference.

Miguel Sansores, the institution’s new forward, indicated that the reason for the wet gunpowder would be due to lack of trust (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

The experienced battering ram indicated that the reason for the lack of annotations is unknown, What a situation that has worsened in this contest by not being able to score on the first two dates. However, indicated that he arrived to change those numbers in intuition.

“Tijuana has made very good hires. I don’t know what has happened before, but we want to change in this tournament to put Tijuana in the best plans and represent it as it should be ”, he assured.

We are one step away from scoring a goal to regain confidence and play very well

The Yucatecan acknowledged that the approach of the former San Lorenzo is difficult to understand for the players. Despite this, he remembered when they met in Monarca Morelia, a team that surprised when they reached the Liguilla with little budget.

The experienced striker indicated that he does not know the reason for the lack of annotations, which situation that has worsened in this contest (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

“I had him in Morelia and we played quite well. What Jona (Orozco) says is true, what Pablo likes is that the player is very intelligent because he gives you many things to do on the field. In the game it solves it for you and you have to practice it, maybe that’s what is not lacking to be able to execute it ”, he explained.

Although he admitted that they need more work in training, he felt that his first two commitments were remarkable. “Out of two difficult games (Pumas and Juárez), the team did quite well in the longest possible time ”, he declared.

Now what The Pack will visit Puebla, He noted that they know the importance of adding at home, but said that visiting points are crucial. Do not forget that Xolos did not qualify the last tournament to the Liguilla and fight not to be at the bottom of the quotient table.

The Yucatecan recognized that the approach of the former San Lorenzo is difficult to understand for the players (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

By last, Sansores said grateful to the South American helmsman and with the Tijuana board of directors for the opportunity to reach the campus. He assured that he will seek to earn a place in the team, since he reached the club on a loan with an option to buy.

“I am very happy with Pablo and with the board for giving me the opportunity. I want to do a good job to stay, but I know I have to do my best and participate much more in the team. Hopefully this Friday I can score ”, he concluded.

He match between camoteros and xoloitzcuintles it will be friday January 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The stage will be the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the chain TV Azteca.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Triumphs against Cruz Azul and Tigres are not worth in Santos Laguna if there is no champion, Fernando Gorriarán sentenced

Puebla confident after good results against Chivas and Cruz Azul

Alexis Vega prefers to stay in Chivas instead of going to a microcycle with the Mexican team

Felipe Mora pressured Portland Timbers not to return with Pumas and stay in MLS