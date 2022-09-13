The developers of The Callisto Protocol confirm the crunch after the public apology of its director

Some Striking Distance Studios employees claim to be working nights and weekends.

The Callisto Protocol has the necessary elements to become the most chilling game of 2022, but some developers at Striking Distance Studios do not hesitate to enter a nightmare that has nothing to do with space terror: the crunch. Because, after reading the tweet from the director of the delivery, Glen Schofield, in which work days of up to 15 hours dailyBloomberg has not been slow to get statements from some of the study’s employees.

I am using this experience as a catalyst for changeGlen SchofieldAlthough workers remember that the crunch is optional, some claim to be working during “nights and weekends” in order to get the game out on time. Beyond this, employees of Striking Distance Studios have also spoken of an internal communication sent by Schofield himself in which sorry for the mistake committed with the tweet mentioned at the beginning of this news.

In this sense, the director of the title apologizes to the studio workers and claims to be “learning” from the situation, for which he promises to “do better” in the developer’s next game: “I have been listening to the comments and I have I have realized that I have had a blind spot when it comes to the unintended consequences of long hours, even when they are optional,” Schofield says in the letter sent to his employees. “The responsibility stops with me and I am using this experience as a catalyst for change.“.

As an addition, it should be noted that Bloomberg wonders if the choice of employees when it comes to overtime is influenced by the same figure of Schofield. After all, the director of The Callisto Protocol is also in charge of the promotions and hiring.

Be that as it may, The Callisto Protocol has managed to excite fans of space terror with a delivery scheduled for the next December 2. As if this were not enough, from Striking Distance Studios they have also wanted to highlight their work to implement Ray Tracing on PC and consoles, although they also quicken our pulse by promising a more violent and adult adventure than Dead Space.

