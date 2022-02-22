The development of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is carried out by the creators of the original

Next Level Games became part of Nintendo’s internal studios just under a year ago.

Although part of the public took it for granted, the registration of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football in Australia now allows us to take it for granted: the creators of the original GameCube video game, Next Level Games they are back for development.

The news is not at all a surprise given the good work of Next Level Games in both Super Mario Strikers for GameCube and Mario Strikers Charged for Wii. In addition, Mario Strikers: Battle League will be the first video game released by Next Level Games as an internal Nintendo team, after completing its purchase in early 2021. Until then, the Canadian company was independent, although they worked exclusively with Kirby’s parents. , Super Mario and The Legends of Zelda.

In addition to the sports series starring Mario and company, Next Level Games has credits in the development of Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Metroid Prime: Federation Force, to name just two of its latest productions launched on the market.

The registration of the Nintendo Switch exclusive in the Australian content classification system does not offer more information than that provided, beyond knowing that everything is going well with one of the most applauded announcements of the last Nintendo Direct, which also left us with the presentation of Xenoblade 3 among other news.

With Mario Strikers: Battle League, as with other installments in the series, players will find a 5v5 soccer-like game in which to perform finishing moves and devastating moves. It will hit stores on June 10 for Nintendo Switch.

