The development of Perfect Dark is going well with two great movie sagas as sources of inspiration

The Initiative is the team in charge of the project, although it has the help of Crystal Dynamic, authors of Tomb Raider.

After many rumors and wishes among its followers, at the end of 2020 the development of Perfect Dark was finally made official by The Initiative, a newly created team within Xbox Game Studios that was later joined by Crystal Dynamics. About this union and more specific details about the video game, Matt Booty, head of internal Microsoft studies, wanted to talk in a talk at PAX West.

We are working on the reboot very carefullyMatt Booty“We are working on the reboot very carefully. Some things have not aged well at all, correct?” Booty explains in statements collected by The Gamer. The director insists on this idea of ​​taking good care of the movements, although he does not save his words to describe his enthusiasm for the franchise, assuring that his authors have in The Bourne Affair and James Bond two of your sources of inspiration.

However, there was interest among the public to know how the collaboration of Crystal Dynamics with The Initiative has been, which generated some misgivings on social networks. According to Booty, there has been no problem, “quite the contrary”, so it does not seem that there have been any major problems in development today. Now all that remains is to wait for future appointments to learn more details about the long-awaited video game.

With Perfect Dark, The Initiative hopes to offer PC and Xbox gamers a secret agent thriller set in a world of the near future. We’ve only seen a trailer, but the development team claims to have some of the most talented creators in the entire industry, who share a passion for storytelling and creating memorable game worlds and experiences.

Crystal Dynamic, known for being the authors of much of the Tomb Raider saga, recently changed hands and is now owned by the Embracer Group.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: Perfect Dark (2021), Perfect Dark, The Initiative, Crystal Dynamics, Matt Booty y Xbox Game Studios.