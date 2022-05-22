The development of STALKER 2 continues, despite the difficulties faced by the war in Ukraine

GSC Game World suspended work at the Kyiv offices for the long-awaited action-shooter game in March.

The war has been pounding Europe for months and GSC Game World, a Ukrainian studio based in Kyivhas been one of the most affected industry due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the beginning of March, STALKER 2 paused its development to help employees affected by the war in the midst of Russia’s attack on the Ukrainian capital.

The study has been sharing releases where they asked for help from the first attacks. Since then, they have not stopped showing gestures in defense of their country, such as the subtle name change of the game’s title to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl on Steam, writing the name of the city of Chernobyl in Ukrainian, instead of the term popularized by Russian influence.

In their flight from the war, the members of GSC Game World moved to new offices in the Czech Republic and it seems that have been able to return to development of the long-awaited action title: In a chat on the game’s Discord channel, shared by VGC, a user asked about the status of development and if it had resumed.

One of the GSC Game World developers replied ensuring that this “continues”. The launch of the shooter is still planned for December 8 of this year, and although knowing that the developers have returned to work with the game is great news, it is advisable to be cautious and wait for more information to know How much have the deadlines been affected? development.

