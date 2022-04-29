The development of System Shock Remake is almost complete, but there is no date for its release yet

There is still work to be done in its version for consoles, and Nightdive wants a simultaneous release with PC.

There is no date yet for System Shock Remake, but everything seems to indicate that we won’t have to wait much longer to get our hands on this review of the classic cyberpunk action-adventure video game released by Looking Glass Studios in 1994. Thus, Nightdive Studios recently assured that its development is almost complete.

At least its version for PC. In a chat with Windows Central, Larry Kuperman, director of business development for the American team, explained that the video game is in what can be considered a pre-beta phase. It has all the weapons, enemies and other important elements, but there is still work to be done on consoles and the intention of Nightdive Studios goes through a simultaneous launch.

In December of last year it was reported that Prime Matter would take over the edition of the video game, thus giving great commercial support to its launch. “System Shock has been a true labor of love and our goal has always been to deliver a game as close to perfection as possible,” Nightdive stated at the time.

In System Shock, the player plays a hacker who wakes up in Citadel Station, now subjected to the will of an artificial intelligence, in a story that seeks to offer a new generation of gamers the opportunity to come face to face with one of the enemies iconic characters from the video game, while fans of the original title will find a story with playable and content novelties.

A few weeks ago we also learned of the complicated development of System Shock 3, which now depends on Tencent, while a TV series is underway.

More about: System Shock Remake and Night Dive Studios.