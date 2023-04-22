The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Recently, Crunchyroll has started showing a highly popular anime. The Devil serves as a Part-Timer is the name of the anime.

The release date for the next season has many The Devil and Part-Timer fans in a rage. I’m assuming that since you’re reading this, you’re also interested in learning when the next season of The Devil will Part Timer will air.

Therefore, don’t be concerned; we’re only here to provide you with complete information regarding The Devil serves as a Part-Timer. Please read this post for more details if you want it in depth.

Additionally, if this information was helpful to you, kindly share your thoughts. Your comments are extremely valuable to us.

We’re talking about season 3 of The Devil Was a Part-Timer. It is a Japanese light novel series written by Satoshi Wagahara.

Satan seeks to seize control of Ente Isla in the narrative, but is thwarted by the heroine Emilia and is forced to depart by a gate that transports him to the present-day Tokyo, Japan.

In order to survive and discover a way to return to Ente Isla, Satan adopts the name Sadao Maou as works part-time at a fast food restaurant called MgRonalds, a parody of McDonald’s. ASCII Media Works has published two manga adaptations, Dengeki Daioh and Dengeki Maoh.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer is a Japanese light novel series that Satoshi Wagahara and Oniku jointly created! The series has been published by ASCII Media Works in Japan and Yen Press across North America.

Satan seeks to seize control of Ente Isla in the narrative, but is thwarted by the heroine Emilia and is forced to depart by a gate that transports him to the present-day Tokyo, Japan.

To live and discover a way to return to Ente Isla, Satan adopts the guise of Sadao Maou who works part-time at a fast food restaurant called MgRonalds, a parody of McDonald’s.

ASCII Media Works has published two manga adaptations, Dengeki Daioh as well as Dengeki Maoh.

White Fox and Naoto Hosoda’s 13-episode anime adaptation aired on television from April to June 2013.

The second season, which was produced by 3Hz and directed by Daisuke Tsukushi, was made available on July 14, 2022.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 3 Release Date

A third season of the Devil Is a Part-Timer anime was announced, with the first episode starring Madoka Asahina’s new character Acieth Alla in July 2023.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 3 Cast

We do know one precise information about “The Devil Is a Part-Timer!” Who will be on the Season 3 cast? At least we know who is included in the cast of the Japanese dub.

Fans of this version will be thrilled that the key voice actors of Season 2 all of them returning for Season 3. However, it’s uncertain whether this will hold true for dubs in other languages.

Eight new cast members have been unveiled, half of whom made their debuts in the anime’s first season in 2013. They include Yuichi Iguchi as Mitsuki Sarue/SSariel, Asuka Nishi as Rika Suzuki, Yumi Uchiyama as Mayumi Kisaki, and Asuka Nishi as Rika Suzuki.

The characters that play the opposite half for the first time in Season 2 are Lailah (Kikuko Inoue), Gabriel (Takehito Koyasu), Amane Oguro (Yuko Kaida), and Camio (Kenichi Ogata).

Since there was no hints that the third season would be released, no new cast members or creatures have been included to the list. The third season could introduce us to certain previously undiscovered characters.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 3 Trailer

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 3 Plot

In this mythological world, the conflict between the defenders and the demons rages on. The demon king’s entourage also consists of Alciel, Lucifer, Malacoda, etc Adramelech.

The demon king wants to dominate Ente Isla and wants to take over the four continents. Up to that moment, the conquest had run without a hitch. They are immediately attacked by the heroine Emilia with her other comrades.

The heroes first eliminate Malacoda and Adramelech. Out of fear, the demons start to leave Ente Isla and enter the realm of humans.

Two demons, Alciel and Satan, dress as humans to blend in among the mortals.

Satan works part-time employment to help them sustain themselves and get by.

He starts working at a restaurant that serves meals, McDonald’s. One day they meet a stranger by the name of Emi Yusa.

Now that Emi Yusa is Emilia, she is still not aware knowing Sadao Mao actually the devil.

The object of her extensive quest.The story continues by introducing the next season, which will reveal more details about Emilia with Satan.

The third season’s premiere date has not yet been announced in a formal manner.

As a result, the third season’s extra storyline cannot be determined.

The four demon generals who the Demon Lord Satan recruits to help him in his quest to conquer Ente Isla’s four continents and govern it as his own dominion are Alciel, Lucifer, Malacoda, etc Adramelech.

Satan and Alciel escape the Ente Isla reality via a gate that leads to the modern-day city of Tokyo, Japan after being challenged by the main character Emilia and her companions and slaying Malacoda and Adramelech.

However, since there is no magic within the present world, Alciel and Satan adopt human-like features.

In order for creating ends meet, Alciel works as Satan’s housekeeper in addition to a part-time position at McDonald’s.

One day, Satan, currently referred to as Sadao Ma, meets a young woman named Emi Yusa, who later reveals herself to be Emilia.

The narrative then progresses and unveils the personalities and moral convictions of each individual.

After Mgr. Ronald’s second-floor café underwent renovations, Maou is now back at work. Even Maou’s supervisor, Kisaki, offers him the chance to pursue barista training.

The birth of a kid and the appearance of a new demon will complicate Maou’s life further.

Suzuno and Emi begin teaching Chiho about her magical talents and how she might use them to warn people after all the drama at the Tokyo Tower.

Maou, however, is against it because he wants Chiho’s regular life to go on and for her to be safe.

Emi is still having trouble accepting the fact that her father, Nord Justina, is still alive.

She intended to exact retribution for her father’s death, thus she was chosen to be the hero and fight Satan.

She now, however, feels lost and lonesome. After a disagreement with Emi, Maou realises her actual calling in life.

Her first intent was to assassinate EheroMaou. Chiho was told by her that it could be preferable for him to act badly, but then he vanished!